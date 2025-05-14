For the first time in nearly 15 years, Bob Dylan has one of his iconic songs from his Bringing It All Back Home album during the premiere night of the 2025 Outlaw Music Festival.

On May 13, 2025, Dylan, Willie Nelson & Family, Billy Strings, Sierra Hull, and Lily Meola kicked off the 2025 Outlaw Music Festival. Dylan had an hour-long set that featured some of his biggest hits.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night was “Mr. Tambourine Man” being played in the 10th spot. Dylan has not performed the classic song since June 28, 2010.

A short clip of the performance has surfaced, and Dylan performs the song on piano. It is a slowed down from the original version, but the crowd seems into. Dylan is singing clearly, with every lyric being distinguishable. Fingers crossed this remains a setlist staple for the rest of the Outlaw Music Festival. There are still 35 shows yet to play, and Dylan is known to switch his setlist around.

There some other surprises as well. Dylan performed “Forgetful Heart” from his Together Through Life album for the first time since July 11, 2015. Another Side of Bob Dylan's “To Ramona” was also performed for the first time since 2017.

Dylan also did a cover of Bobby Troup's “Route 66” for the first time since 1986. He performed two other covers during his 13-song set, including Charlie Rich's “I'll Make It All up To You” for the first time and “A Rainy Night in Soho.”

In total, he performed four covers in the set. Only two songs were from albums that came out after 2009, those being “Forgetful Heart” from Together Through Life and “Scarlet Town” from Tempest.

Bob Dylan's 2025 Outlaw Music Festival setlist

He opened the show similar to his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour, which recently concluded on April 22, 2025, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Dylan and his band played “I'll Be Your Baby Tonight” and “It Ain't Me, Babe.” However, one difference is that Dylan performed it while playing guitar, not the piano.

Below is the full setlist from his show on May 13, 2025.