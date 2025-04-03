The upcoming Benny Safdie-directed Mark Kerr biopic, The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne Johnson, has gotten a release date from A24.

Deadline reports The Smashing Machine will be released in theaters on October 3, 2025. It will now open against Roofman, starring Channing Tatum, and The Keeper, directed by Longlegs director Oz Perkins' latest project.

The Smashing Machine's release date comes shortly after the Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, decided to move its release date. Instead of being released as one movie, Michael will seemingly be split into two parts, causing a release delay. So, it is moving from its original October 3 release date.

What is Dwayne Johnson's The Smashing Machine about?

The Smashing Machine is a biopic about the former two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion. He was the subject of an HBO documentary titled The Smashing Machine in 2002.

Now, Safdie wrote and directed a movie about him. Safdie is best known for the projects he co-directed with his brother, Josh, including Good Time and Uncut Gems.

Additionally, Safdie has acted in several high-profile projects. He starred in Good Time but also worked with directors like Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Kelly Fremon Craig (Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.), and Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer). Coming up, he will star in Nolan's The Odyssey and Happy Gilmore 2.

Johnson will be joined by his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt in The Smashing Machine. She will play Karr's then-wife, Dawn Staples. Johnson and Safdie also serve as producers of the biopic.

The Smashing Machine is one of Johnson's most dramatic performances yet. He is known for his leading roles in blockbusters like the Fast & Furious franchise, the Jumanji series, Skyscraper, Baywatch, and Black Adam.

Now, he appears to be transitioning towards dramatic roles that could lead to awards attention. Aside from The Smashing Machine, he is also set to star in an upcoming Martin Scorsese project that also stars Blunt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Johnson is coming off the success of Moana 2, which grossed over $1 billion at the box office. He also executive-produced the long-awaited sequel to the 2016 movie Moana. Soon, he will also star in the live-action remake of the first Moana as Maui.

The “Final Boss”

He is also known for his professional wrestling career. While he is booked and busy in Hollywood, The Rock has become the “Final Boss” of WWE.

The Rock's last appearance in WWE was at Elimination Chamber on March 1, 2025. He played a pivotal role in John Cena's heel turn.

After asking for Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' soul, an offer the “American Nightmare” refused, Johnson signaled to Cena, who was embracing Rhodes. Cena then attacked Rhodes, turning heel for the first time in decades.