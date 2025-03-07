Drake might need to amend some words in “First Person Shooter” if The Boy is able to pull off this new gig.

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, spoke to Good Day New York, where he was asked if Drake is a possibility to perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Halftime Show.

“I have a great idea for you for the halftime,” host Rosanna Scotto said to Infantino. “Drake. Because you were at the Super Bowl—Kendrick Lamar dissed him at the Super Bowl.”

“So we can create a bit of a rivalry,” Infantino asked.

“Yes,” Scotto said with a smile.

“That’s a good idea,” he said. “Actually, Drake was with us when we announced the host cities. I should have his number saved somewhere.”

While it hasn't been confirmed that Drake will be a performer just yet, fans can still expect the World Cup's first-ever halftime show this year. On July 19, 2026, the World Cup will take place at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium with the help of Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Phil Harvey helping create the event.

“I can confirm the first-ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey, in association with Global Citizen,” Infantino said during a press conference in Dallas on Wednesday (March 5). “This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world.”

Drake Reacts To Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Performance

In 2024, Drake and Kendrick Lamar began beefing after the mentioning of the “big three” in hip-hop belonged to Drake, Kendrick, and J. Cole on “First Person Shooter” — whom the later is featured with Drizzy. On the song, Drake raps “Big as the what? Big as the Super Bowl” and unfortunately for the Certified Lover Boy that line came back to haunt him when Kendrick was tapped to be the Super Bowl 59 halftime performer.

During the halftime performance, Kendrick performed his five-time Grammy-winning diss track “Not Like Us” where the Compton native alleges Drake is a pedophile and a cultural appropriator. To add more salt in the wound, Kendrick pulled SZA and Serena Williams into the performance both whom have had past romantic relationships with Drake.

In response to the halftime performance, Drake posted an old photo on his finsta under the handle @plottttwistttttt where is shows Drake in a long embrace with Williams' former agent, Jill Smoller.

Williams responded to Drake's message and online users comments on X.

“That there my baby daddy and husband. Always got my back. I Love you,” she wrote on X Monday (Feb. 17). “Gosh I’m so late to the game (I’ve been sick) & busy investing in billion dollar companies and running @WYNbeauty… def not dancing to be petty lol.”

She continued, “I think I proved 23 times over (not counting 4 gold medals) that I simply don’t have time for petty. All love and respect always nothing negative here.”

Since the beef, Drake has been at odds with LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, The Weeknd, Rick Ross, A$AP Rocky who have all participated in the demise of the rapper.

Things have been slightly looking up for Drake as he recently dropped a joint project with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which went No. 1 on Billboard 200.