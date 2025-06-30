Jun 30, 2025 at 11:54 AM ET

A new month is here, and there are several new premiers coming to Apple TV+ in July 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).

One of the streaming service's longest-running series, Acapulco, will premiere its fourth and final season in July. Acapulco was inspired by the 2017 movie How to Be a Latin Lover.

Eugenio Derbez stars in the series as Maximo Gallardo Ramos. Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, and Camila Perez also star in the Apple TV+ series.

Acapulco premiered on October 8, 2021. A second season followed in 2022. However, the third season would not be released until 2024, wrapping up on June 26, 2024. Now, over a year later, the final season is coming.

Additionally, the third season of the popular show Foundation will premiere in July 2025. It is based on a series of stories written by Isaac Asimov. The ensemble cast is led by Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, and Leah Harvey.

The last four episodes of Stick are also coming to Apple TV+ in July. Owen Wilson plays Pyrce Cahill, a golfer past his prime who begins mentoring a rising star. The mentorship begins turning his luck around.

Jason Keller created the series. He also wrote several episodes of it as well. Wilson not only stars in it, but he also executive produces the series.

Everything coming to Apple TV+ in July 2025

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Apple TV+ in July 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Wednesday, July 2

Stick (Episode 7)

The Buccaneers (Season 2, Episode 3)

Friday, July 4

Smoke (Episode 3)

Wednesday, July 9

Stick (Episode 8)

The Buccaneers (Season 2, Episode 4)

Friday, July 11

Foundation (Season 3 premiere)

Smoke (Episode 4)

The Wild Ones (All episodes premiere)

Wednesday, July 16

Stick (Episode 9)

The Buccaneers (Season 2, Episode 5)

Friday, July 18

Foundation (Season 3, Episode 2)

Smoke (Episode 5)

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical

Wednesday, July 23

Acapulco (Season 4 premiere)

Stick (Episode 10)

The Buccaneers (Season 2, Episode 5)

Friday, July 25

Foundation (Season 3, Episode 3)

Smoke (Episode 6)

Wednesday, July 30

Acapulco (Season 4, Episode 3)

The Buccaneers (Season 2, Episode 6)

