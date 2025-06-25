For the first time in over six months when the Eras Tour ended, Taylor Swift performed at Travis Kelce‘s Tight End University afterparty, playing a lively country-inspired rendition of “Shake It Off.”

A video of the performance has surfaced online. Swift appeared at the event, which was held at Vanderbilt University, and made her red carpet debut with Kelce earlier that night.

She was backed by a band as she played an acoustic guitar. The new country arrangement was fitting, given the event took place in Nashville, Tennessee.

GOD IM OBSESSED WITH THIS VERSION pic.twitter.com/1Xm4QSsjR4 — nich (@sohighschooll) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Swift has come a long way since her country debut album, but it was nice to see her return to her country roots with this rendition.

Kelce could also be heard jamming out to the song. He was on the side of the stage as Swift performed. It sounds like he said, “Woo! Let's go!” as she went into the chorus.

When did Taylor Swift's Eras Tour end?

This was the first known public performance by Swift since the Eras Tour concluded on December 8, 2024. She performed the final of three shows in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, that night.

Article Continues Below

The Eras Tour's itinerary consisted of 149 dates. She started the tour on March 17, 2023, and it ended in December 2024. Swift took it to North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia during its run.

Since then, she has been taking a break from the road. Swift has been enjoying a quiet offseason with her boyfriend, Kelce, as he prepares to enter his 13th season in the NFL.

Swift appears supportive of Kelce's ventures. He co-founded Tight End University with George Kittle and Greg Olsen, and she showed up to the event for him.

It is unknown when Swift will hit the stage again. It remains unlikely she will tour or do any full-length concerts in 2025. However, she could always hit the road in 2026 or 2027, depending on her next album's release.

Fans are wondering what's next for the singer. She recently bought back her masters, so it is unknown when she plans to release Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version). Those appear to be on the back burner for now. Maybe she will release an album of new material next.

Her last album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released in April 2024. It garnered several Grammy nominations, but it did not win any.