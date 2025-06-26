It has been over 15 years since iconic singer Bob Dylan sang “The Times They Are A-Changin',” one of his signature songs, and that has changed during his latest set on the 2025 Outlaw Festival tour.

During the latest 2025 Outlaw Festival tour stop in Franklin, Tennessee, Dylan treated his fans to the surprise. After opening his set with “Gotta Serve Somebody” from his Slow Train Coming album, he pulled out “The Times They Are A-Changin'” for the first time since February 9, 2010.

On February 9, 2010, Dylan performed it at a special event at the White House hosted by then-President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle. Fans of Dylan know how sparingly he plays the song, so we will have to see if this remains in the setlist.

Like most of his arrangements, Dylan's performance of “The Times They Are A-Changin'” was led by his piano. There is an extended pause when he sings the title line, adding to its gravitas.

The 2025 Outlaw Festival has been a time of experimentation for Bob Dylan and his songs. He played “Mr. Tambourine Man” for the first time since June 2010 during the premiere show on May 13, 2025.

The rest of Dylan's setlist from the June 25 show remained the same as the previous night's set. Dylan rarely makes several changes to his setlist.

“The Times They Are A-Changin'” replaced “Simple Twist of Fate” in the second slot of the night. “Simple Twist of Fate” is the second track from Dylan's 1975 album Blood on the Tracks.

Bob Dylan's Franklin, Tennessee, 2025 Outlaw Festival setlist

Below is Dylan's full setlist from his show in Franklin, Tennessee, on the 2025 Outlaw Festival.