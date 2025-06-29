Travis Kelce will be making his film debut this summer in Happy Gilmore 2, and his co-star is proud of him showing off his acting ability. Christopher McDonald will reprise his role as the film's antagonist, Shooter McGavin, in the sequel.

“Travis Kelce has been out there, and I just really liked him as a person. He is really funny. Way too handsome, by the way, but really a good actor actually,” the Emmy nominee told People.

While McDonald did not get a chance to play golf with the three-time Super Bowl champion while filming, he shared what he thinks of his golf skills: “I think he's got game,” the actor added.

As for Kelce, he previously shared how excited he was to step into the role during his interview with Pat McAfee back in January.

“I thought SNL was going to be the peak of my acting and showman or entertainment career,” Kelce said. “Working with Happy Gilmore himself, the Sandman, and Happy Productions, it was off the chain.”

Happy Gilmore 2 will have a lot of guest appearances, including Bad Bunny, Stephen A. Smith, Eminem, Reggie Bush, Rory McIlroy, and more. While there are a lot of cameos from new stars in the film, Adam Sandler's past collaborators will also be joining the bill again. Julie Bowen, Dennis Dugan, Allen Covert, and Ben Stiller will also reprise their roles from the original.

Adam Sandler co-wrote the script with his writing partner, Tim Herlihy. The two met on Saturday Night Live and have created 13 films together. Their first film was Billy Madison in 1995, and Happy Gilmore was released in 1996.

Happy Gilmore 2 will be available on Netflix on July 25.

Article Continues Below

Travis Kelce's Other Roles

In addition to working on Happy Gilmore 2, Kelce stepped out of usual day-to-day last year to begin other projects in entertainment. Kelce hosts Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity and he had his first acting role in Ryan Murphy's FX Grostesquire and several of his coworkers shared what they loved about working with him.

“This was my first big TV show and also his,” Micaela Diamond shared to Us Weekly. “So we were in it together trying to soak up as much as we could and be inspired by the veteran actors around us and listen and respond.”

She also added that the three-time Super Bowl champion was a “team player.”

Murphy also shared his thoughts on Kelce and how he was very hardworking and that he came to set prepared.

“He went into that knowing it was going to be a little scary, and it was for him,” he shared to E! News. “And one day, I rewrote a whole scene that I wasn't liking, and he memorized it in 10 minutes—like that. It was letter perfect. Like, he's very, very smart, and he's got something important.”

“He knew everybody's lines,” he added. “He had a great discipline, and he is everything you want him to be. He's a leader, and so sweet and so charming, first on the set, last to leave, great team around him.”

Grostesquire is available to watch on Hulu, Disney+, and more.