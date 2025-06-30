Kenneth Lofton Jr's NBA career ended before it could even get started. As an undersized forward who usually weighed over 260 lbs., Lofton often found himself looking for non-guaranteed contracts left and right to try and prove to GMs that his lack of size and speed wouldn't be an issue.

Rather surprising considering that, in a game that featured the top prospect in the world taking on the top prospect in the country, it was Lofton Jr. who took headlines and led Team USA to a comeback win and secure a gold medal finish in the 2021 FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. first found fame by bullying Victor Wembanyama in the post.

Team USA entered the 2021 FIBA Under-19 World Cup as the overwhelming favorite. The team featured several future NBA players, but none were more notable than the mythical five members, Jaden Ivey and Chet Holmgren.

As expected, the team cruised through most of the tournament, setting the stage for one of the most intriguing finals matchups in recent memory between Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. At the end of the first half of the championship game, the U.S. had problems.

They had no answers for Wembanyama. The team faced its biggest deficit of the tournament and was in danger of losing for the first time since 2007.

Instead of sticking with their game plan in the first half of matching size on Wembanyama with Holmgren, coach Jamie Dixon decided to run their offense through Lofton Jr.

The result? Lofton Jr. scored 15 of his 16 points in the 2nd half, Wembanyama fouled out in the 4th quarter, and the USA won the game by two.

Article Continues Below

How many teams has Lofton Jr. played for in his professional career?

Lofton Jr. made the jump from Louisiana Tech to the pros in 2022, going undrafted. He'd sign a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. However, as a team that had good frontcourt depth, Lofton Jr. spent most of his rookie season in the G-League, where he'd win G-League Rookie of the Year.

Despite his efforts, the Grizzlies waived Lofton Jr. by December 2023. He'd sign with the Sixers on a two-way deal five days later but was once again waived later that season.

Lofton Jr. would sign two more contracts before heading overseas. A two-way contract with the Utah Jazz in March 2024, and a training camp contract with the Chicago Bulls in August 2024. After both teams waived him, Lofton Jr. decided to spend his 2024-2025 season playing for the Shanghai Sharks of the China Basketball League.

Once he was finally given the opportunity to show what he could do, Lofton went off. In 34 games, he averaged 25.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 6.5 assists.

He also scored at least 40 points in 4 games, scored 30 in 14 games, recorded 28 double-doubles, achieved 3 triple-doubles, and ended his first season as the CBA MVP.

Teams absurdly continue overlooking Lofton, despite his extensive accomplishments, all because of his weight or his game's supposed ‘fit' for today's NBA.

Luckily, he is still 22 years old. So, Lofton still has a lot of time to prove that he deserves a spot on an NBA roster.