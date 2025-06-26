After years of wishing to star in a rom-com, WWE Hall of Famer Dave Bautista will get his wish in an upcoming movie from Paramount.

Deadline reports Bautista will star in The Romantic, which comes from a story by Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont. If the project happens, Bautista will finally star in a romantic movie. He will play a romance author in the project with a big secret.

Per Deadline's report, The Romantic will tell “the story of bestselling romance author Francine London, who has a secret: she’s actually a six-foot-four mountain of a man named Ed Schwenke. When Ed’s identity comes under scrutiny, he hires a wildcard of a woman to pose as Francine at a romance fiction convention, while evading a cynical female journalist, who hates romance even more than she hates liars.”

As of now, the project does not have a director. Expect that position to be filled now that Bautista has been linked to the project. He has been booked and busy, even being linked to Road House 2, per Deadline's report.

WWE legend Dave Bautista has wanted to do a om-com movie for years

Speaking to Page Six in 2023, Bautista contemplated his chances of leading a rom-com. He worried he may not be attractive enough to star in one.

“I know I'm not your typical rom-com lead,” he said. “I'm a little rough around the edges. But I always, you know, I look in the mirror and I say, I ask myself, ‘Am I that unattractive? Is there something that unappealing about me that excludes me from these parts?'”

Now, he has an offer to lead a rom-com. He has been working hard, and that has paid off. Hopefully, The Romantic works out for him.

Meanwhile, Kaplan and Elfont have been working together for years. They previously made Guys with No Friends, which sold to Paramount.

As an actor, Bautista is best known for playing Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy series. He has also starred in Blade Runner 2049, My Spy, Dune, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

He is also known for his time in WWE. Bautista, who went by the ring name Batista, was a six-time world champion. Batista also won two Royal Rumbles and the Tag Team Championship four times (with Ric Flair, John Cena, and Rey Mysterio).