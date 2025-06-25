Comedian and actor Shane Gillis will be joking about your favorite athletes at this year's ESPYs. This professional sports award show that honors outstanding athletes in the MLB, NFL, NBA, and more will take place on July 16 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The program will air at 8 p.m. ET, on ABC/ESPN+.

“I'm excited to be at The ESPYS this year,” Gillis said in a statement. “I like sports, so this should be a good time.”

“Shane is not only one of the top comedians today, but also a huge sports fan, which made him an easy choice to host The ESPYS,” said Craig Lazarus, ESPN vice president and executive producer of The ESPYS. “We are thrilled to work with him to create an entertaining show celebrating this year's best moments in sports and are excited to see what he'll do on stage.”

Article Continues Below

Gillis is known for his Netflix TV show Tires, which he created with writer Steve Gerben, and comedian John McKeever. The comedian also stars in the show as He also has a feature-length sketch comedy special called Gilly and Keeves, where he worked with comedian McKeever again. Gillis also currently hosts Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast with comedian Matt McCusker. Gillis is also currently on an international stand-up comedy tour where he will hit 40 cities.

While Gillis is not an athlete, he is an avid sports fan and is a superfan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He even appeared on College GameDay as a celebrity guest picker ahead of the CFP first-round clash between Notre Dame and Indiana. The last time someone who wasn't a former player and hosted the ESPYs was Anthony Mackie in 2021. Other non-athletes that hosted the award show are Tracy Morgan, Drake, Seth Myers, Justin Timberlake and Samuel L. Jackson, to name a few.