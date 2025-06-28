Production for the “A Different World” spin-off has officially begun. The Netflix series is currently filming on the campus of Clark Atlanta University.

Netflix announced last August that a reboot was in the works. Along with writer/executive producer Felicia Pride, the sequel is the brainchild of executive producers Debbie Allen, Mandy Summers, Tom Werner, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Reggie Bythewood. A spinoff of The Cosby Show, the origin comedy ran on NBC for six seasons and was produced by Carsey-Werner. Prince-Bythewood, Bythewood, Werner, and Allen all contributed to the production.

The series is set to follow Deborah Wayne, the youngest daughter of Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne, as she navigates life at an HBCU. Tony Award winner Maleah Joi Moon has been cast as Deborah for the reboot. It has been said that most of the original cast members will reprise their roles for the reboot.

A Different World ran for six seasons on NBC from 1987 to 1993. Initially, the Cosby Show spin-off showed Lisa Bonet's character, Denise Huxtable, navigating life at Hillman. The sitcom established a diverse cast of characters and expanded its focus on the HBCU experience when Bonet left after the first season.

In contrast to most Netflix series that bypass the pilot stage, this one will have a conventional comedic pilot. According to sources, this is just a wise decision to polish the show's tone, chemistry, and comedic vibe before committing to a full series, and it doesn't represent a change in Netflix's typical strategy. For a show with this much cultural significance, accuracy is crucial.

Last year, the cast embarked on a 10-city HBCU tour to commemorate the show's 35th anniversary. Howard University and the AUC (Morehouse, Spelman, Clark Atlanta, and Morris Brown) were the initial stops on the trip. However, the tour was extended into this year due to its early popularity, beginning in October at Bowie State University.

A Different World was originally streaming on HBO Max and other streaming services but was removed once it was announced that Netflix was spearheading a reboot. Fans can stream A Different World now on Netflix.