Finally, a release date for Netflix's WWE: Unreal documentary series has been announced, and fans will be able to dig into the series soon.

Netflix sent out a press release on June 25, 2025, announcing WWE: Unreal's release date of July 29, 2025. There will be five 50-minute episodes in the series.

The official logline reads: “For the first time ever, step into the WWE's writer's room and outside the ring with your favorite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.”

Erik Powers serves as the showrunner of the series, and Chris Weaver directed it. Executive producers include Peyton Manning of Omaha Productions. Additionally, NFL Films, KSkydance Sports, and WWE are among the other production companies.

What is Netflix's WWE: Unreal?

The upcoming Unreal is a behind-the-scenes documentary series about WWE's production. It will follow the likes of Paul “Triple H” Levesque and others backstage.

From the look of the trailer, it will give fans extensive access behind the scenes of their biggest shows. It will show how the stories are written and how drama, including injuries, is handled.

Netflix has produced several similar sports series. Quarterback (which has a second season coming in July 2025), Receiver, and Formula 1: Drive to Survive are among them.

The trailer suggests Unreal will give an all-access pass backstage. We will see how open they are about giving away the secrets of the trade.

Unreal is the latest collaboration between WWE and Netflix. Currently, Monday Night RAW airs on Netflix in the United States every week. In other territories, WWE's PLEs are broadcast on the streaming service.

The partnership officially started in January 2025. WWE's RAW on Netflix premiere occurred on January 6, 2025. It was a star-studded show, with the likes of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, and Roman Reigns appearing.

WWE: Unreal will be released on July 29 on Netflix.