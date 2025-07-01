One of the most anticipated additions to Max this summer is Sinners, the record-breaking original film from writer-director Ryan Coogler, per DenofGeek. Known for acclaimed hits like Fruitvale Station, Creed, and the Black Panther films, Coogler has finally delivered a wholly original idea, and the results are staggering. Sinners has already become the highest-grossing Max original film of the decade, and now, subscribers get to stream it beginning July 4.

The film's success has been called a cultural phenomenon, not just for its gripping story, but for how it blends Coogler’s signature emotional resonance with timely social commentary. It marks a major creative milestone for the filmmaker, solidifying his influence across both theaters and streaming.

A24 Delivers With Originals and Indies

Max's partnership with A24 continues to bring exciting additions. This month, the platform welcomes three compelling films from the indie powerhouse: On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, Opus, and Death of a Unicorn. The first, arriving July 4, is a critically praised dramedy with strong festival buzz. Opus, landing July 11, stars Ayo Edebiri in a haunting psychological thriller that’s already turning heads. Death of a Unicorn, releasing July 25, offers a twisted dark fantasy tale with a standout cast led by Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd.

Each of these films builds on A24’s reputation for balancing eccentricity with emotional depth, making July a particularly rich month for fans of boundary-pushing cinema.

Billy Joel Doc, Mortal Kombat Legacy, and More

Music fans will get a two-part treat in Billy Joel: And So It Goes, an intimate HBO Original documentary exploring the singer’s life, heartbreaks, and legendary songwriting. The first installment drops July 18, followed by the second on July 25.

In a nod to nostalgia and gaming culture, Max is also loading up with every Mortal Kombat title in its catalog starting July 1. The full franchise — from the 1995 classic to the animated Mortal Kombat Legends — will be available, offering fans a chance to catch up ahead of the theatrical release of Mortal Kombat II this October.

Reality TV, food favorites like Beat Bobby Flay and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and new seasons of Teen Titans Go! and Welcome to Plathville round out a loaded July.

Max July 2025 Releases

July 1

Annabelle (2014)

Better off Dead…

Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me

Canyon River

Carol

Chopped: Volume 4, Season 61

Cunningham

Dames

Dances With Wolves

Dances With Wolves: Extended Cut

Film Geek

Get Out

Get Shorty (1995)

In Time

Insidious

Jewel Robbery

Jimmy the Gent

Lady Killer

Lawyer Man

Life as We Know It

Love & Other Drugs

Love Crazy

Moana with Sound (1926)

Mortal Kombat (1995), Mortal Kombat (2021), Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation

Napoleon Dynamite

One Way Passage

Other Men’s Women

Picture Snatcher

Private Detective 62

Red Dawn (1984)

Shadow of the Thin Man

Shaun the Sheep Movie

Showgirls

Sinner’s Holiday

Smart Money

Snatched (2017)

Song of the Thin Man

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

Taxi! (1932)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Big Lebowski

The Brink (2019)

The Great Wall

The Kennel Murder Case

The Key

The Last House on the Left

The Meg

The Public Enemy

The Road to Singapore (1931)

The St. Louis Kid

The Strawberry Blonde

The Thin Man Goes Home

The Three Stooges

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Torrid Zone

Two O’Clock Courage

Tyrel

Valentine’s Day

Valley of the Sun (1942)

What’s Your Number?

What’s Your Number? Ex-tended Edition

Winner Take All (1932)

Woman at War

2

Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 13

3

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League

The Deep Three, Season 3

4

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

Sinners (2025)

7

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Season 9

Wardens of the North, Season 4

10

Back to the Frontier, Season 1

Celebrity IOU, Season 10

Isadora Moon, Season 1B

11

Chasing the West, Season 1

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 202

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 243

Opus

Rage (Furia), Season 1

12

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 5

14

Evil Lives Here, Season 18

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 3

Two Guys Garage, Season 24

July 15

A Killer Among Friends, Season 1

16

911: Did the Killer Call?, Season 1

17

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 38

18

Billy Joel: And So It Goes

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 51

Family Recipe Showdown, Season 1

I Love You Forever (2024)

19

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Season 7B

Zillow Gone Wild, Season 2

20

Shark Week 2025

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9C

22

Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain, Season 1

23

Welcome to Plathville, Season 7

25

AEW Special Events, 2023C

AEW Special Events, 2024C

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic S1F: The No Heart Games

Death of a Unicorn

26

The Pioneer Woman, Season 39

29

Worst Cooks in America, Season 29

31

Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 2