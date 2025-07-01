One of the most anticipated additions to Max this summer is Sinners, the record-breaking original film from writer-director Ryan Coogler, per DenofGeek. Known for acclaimed hits like Fruitvale Station, Creed, and the Black Panther films, Coogler has finally delivered a wholly original idea, and the results are staggering. Sinners has already become the highest-grossing Max original film of the decade, and now, subscribers get to stream it beginning July 4.
The film's success has been called a cultural phenomenon, not just for its gripping story, but for how it blends Coogler’s signature emotional resonance with timely social commentary. It marks a major creative milestone for the filmmaker, solidifying his influence across both theaters and streaming.
A24 Delivers With Originals and Indies
Max's partnership with A24 continues to bring exciting additions. This month, the platform welcomes three compelling films from the indie powerhouse: On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, Opus, and Death of a Unicorn. The first, arriving July 4, is a critically praised dramedy with strong festival buzz. Opus, landing July 11, stars Ayo Edebiri in a haunting psychological thriller that’s already turning heads. Death of a Unicorn, releasing July 25, offers a twisted dark fantasy tale with a standout cast led by Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd.
Each of these films builds on A24’s reputation for balancing eccentricity with emotional depth, making July a particularly rich month for fans of boundary-pushing cinema.
Billy Joel Doc, Mortal Kombat Legacy, and More
Music fans will get a two-part treat in Billy Joel: And So It Goes, an intimate HBO Original documentary exploring the singer’s life, heartbreaks, and legendary songwriting. The first installment drops July 18, followed by the second on July 25.
In a nod to nostalgia and gaming culture, Max is also loading up with every Mortal Kombat title in its catalog starting July 1. The full franchise — from the 1995 classic to the animated Mortal Kombat Legends — will be available, offering fans a chance to catch up ahead of the theatrical release of Mortal Kombat II this October.
Reality TV, food favorites like Beat Bobby Flay and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and new seasons of Teen Titans Go! and Welcome to Plathville round out a loaded July.
Max July 2025 Releases
July 1
Annabelle (2014)
Better off Dead…
Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me
Canyon River
Carol
Chopped: Volume 4, Season 61
Cunningham
Dames
Dances With Wolves
Dances With Wolves: Extended Cut
Film Geek
Get Out
Get Shorty (1995)
In Time
Insidious
Jewel Robbery
Jimmy the Gent
Lady Killer
Lawyer Man
Life as We Know It
Love & Other Drugs
Love Crazy
Moana with Sound (1926)
Mortal Kombat (1995), Mortal Kombat (2021), Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation
Napoleon Dynamite
One Way Passage
Other Men’s Women
Picture Snatcher
Private Detective 62
Red Dawn (1984)
Shadow of the Thin Man
Shaun the Sheep Movie
Showgirls
Sinner’s Holiday
Smart Money
Snatched (2017)
Song of the Thin Man
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
Taxi! (1932)
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
The Big Lebowski
The Brink (2019)
The Great Wall
The Kennel Murder Case
The Key
The Last House on the Left
The Meg
The Public Enemy
The Road to Singapore (1931)
The St. Louis Kid
The Strawberry Blonde
The Thin Man Goes Home
The Three Stooges
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Torrid Zone
Two O’Clock Courage
Tyrel
Valentine’s Day
Valley of the Sun (1942)
What’s Your Number?
What’s Your Number? Ex-tended Edition
Winner Take All (1932)
Woman at War
2
Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 13
3
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League
The Deep Three, Season 3
4
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl
Sinners (2025)
7
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Season 9
Wardens of the North, Season 4
10
Back to the Frontier, Season 1
Celebrity IOU, Season 10
Isadora Moon, Season 1B
11
Chasing the West, Season 1
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 202
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 243
Opus
Rage (Furia), Season 1
12
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 5
14
Evil Lives Here, Season 18
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 3
Two Guys Garage, Season 24
July 15
A Killer Among Friends, Season 1
16
911: Did the Killer Call?, Season 1
17
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 38
18
Billy Joel: And So It Goes
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 51
Family Recipe Showdown, Season 1
I Love You Forever (2024)
19
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Season 7B
Zillow Gone Wild, Season 2
20
Shark Week 2025
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9C
22
Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain, Season 1
23
Welcome to Plathville, Season 7
25
AEW Special Events, 2023C
AEW Special Events, 2024C
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic S1F: The No Heart Games
Death of a Unicorn
26
The Pioneer Woman, Season 39
29
Worst Cooks in America, Season 29
31
Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 2