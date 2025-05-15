A two-time All-Star is giving five stars to the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles attended a screening of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which stars veteran actor Tom Cruise (Ethan Hunt) in the last film of the iconic action-packed franchise. Rutschman took to his Instagram Story to rave about the film, “Thank you @missionimpossible for having the boys out! 10/10 go see in theaters May 23rd,” he wrote. The official Mission: Impossible Instagram shared the athlete's post to their Story.

How Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was received at Cannes

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning finds Ethan Hunt and the IMF team trying to destroy and uncover Enity — an A.I. device that can destroy mankind. The film also stars Hayley Atwell (Grace), Angel Bassett (Erika Sloane), Simon Pegg (Benji Dunn), Pom Klementieff (Paris), Mariela Garriga (Marie), Esai Morales (Gabriel), and more.

The film premiered at Cannes and received a five-minute standing ovation, according to Variety. Cruise is known for putting it all on the line for his roles and stellar stunt performances. The sending off of the beloved franchise is something that director Christopher McQuarrie spoke of with immense pride amid the adversities the film had to go through.

“This response is why we do it. You are why we do it. The big screen experience is why we do it,” McQuarrie then said in a speech after the film's standing ovation. “Thank you all for being here and for supporting us. I want to thank this extraordinary cast — when I tell you how extraordinary they are, it wasn’t just showing up to work every day. This film was made during a pandemic and two industry strikes. These two films were made over a period of seven years with a lot of uncertainty, a lot of gaps in between their faith and their hard work, their dedication, their unquestioning devotion to this. This film would not be possible without the hard work of each and every one of these people standing up here. It’s the most extraordinary cast in the world.”

Cruise said back to McQuarrie: “Grateful to you, my friend. Every step of the way what you’ve done and how you’ve expanded it — it just went beyond our expectations. I look forward to making a bunch of other kind of movies with you, I can’t wait.”

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is out on May 23.