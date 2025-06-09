On Monday, musical genius Sly Stone passed away at the age of 82. Amir “Questlove” Thompson, lead drummer for The Roots and featured in Spinal Tap 2, was heavily inspired by Sly's work.

So much so that he put out an official statement celebrating his legacy, per Nina Corcoran of Pitchfork.

“Sly was a giant — not just for his groundbreaking work with the Family Stone, but for the radical inclusivity and deep human truths he poured into every note,” he said. “His songs weren’t just about fighting injustice; they were about transforming the self to transform the world. He dared to be simple in the most complex ways — using childlike joy, wordless cries, and nursery rhyme cadences to express adult truths.”

Sly was born in Denton, Texas in 1943. He grew up in Northern California, where he developed musical virtuosity at a young age. He dabbled in gospel music as a child and later became a producer and disk jockey in San Francisco.

In 1966, Sly and his brother Freddie started the seminal group Sly and the Family Stone. They would go on to become a groundbreaking group that fused elements of funk, R&B, rock, and blues, dominating the 1960s and 1970s.

Sly and the Family Stone was a group that was both multiracial and gender inclusive.

Some of their biggest hits included “Dance to the Music,” “Everyday People,” “I Want To Take You Higher,” “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Again), “Sing a Simple Song,” and “Family Affair.”

The lyrics possess a strong social consciousness rooted in unity and love. Sly and the Family Stone put out three consequential albums. Stand! (1969), There's a Riot Goin On (1971), and Fresh (1973).

In his later years, Sly went through a long period of drug addiction. Furthermore, he went into virtual isolation and made few public appearances.

Questlove and his tribute to Sly come from a place of deep, abiding love.

Questlove's affinity for Sly Stone

Sly was known for his musical versatility. He was somebody who didn't see the lines that were drawn when it came to musical ambition.

That tradition is emobied in Questlove. He can do hip hop, funk, jazz, and R&B. Therefore, he was the perfect person to tell Sly's story.

In 2021, Questlove made his directorial debut with the release of the documentary Summer of Soul. The film tells the story of the forgotten yet historic Harlem Cultural Festival, held in July and August 1969. The concert featured some of the biggest names in black music at the time.

Among them was Sly and the Family Stone. They performed “Sing a Simple Song,” “Everyday People,” and another song called “Higher.”

The film was predicted to win at the 2022 Oscars. It ultimately did win for Best Documentary.

The following year, Questlove wrote Sly's autobiography entitled Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Again): A Memoir.

Earlier this year, Questlove served as the director behind the documentary Sly Lives (also known as The Burden of Black Genius), which told the story of Sly's life and career.