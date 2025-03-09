Did Taylor Swift just secretly drop her first song of 2025? Fans are convinced that they hear the “Bad Blood” singer on Lady Gaga's new album Mayhem.

Specifically, fans believe that they can hear Swift's vocals on “How Bad Do You Want Me” and if it's not Swift they think Gaga was inspired by her for that song.

“Wait, why does how bad do u want me by lady gaga sound like a taylor swift song??? i was so convinced it was hers i had to check the credits. is just me????” one fan on X asked.

“Why is there a Taylor Swift song on this Lady Gaga album,” a fan wrote noticing the similarities between “How Bad Do You Want Me” and Swift's previous work.

A popular Swift fan page on X reposted a fan's TikTok video that compared “How Bad Do You Want Me” and some 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault picks. “Lady Gaga recently liked a TikTok video from a fan highlighting the similarities between her new track ‘How Bad Do U Want Me' and the vault tracks from Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version).'”

While many Swifties were convinced that Swift is heard on “How Bad Do You Want Me,”– or at the very least was inspired by 1989 — others believe that Gaga built the track another record.

“Why are people saying Lady Gaga’s How Bad Do U Want me sounds like a Taylor swift song when it’s obviously referencing only you by yazoo…” another fan asked unconvinced Swift is involved on the song.

What Taylor Swift Thinks Of Lady Gaga

While the theory of Swift being attached to the project is fun conversation, it's unlikely that there any involvement by the “Cruel Summer” singer according to a source per Rolling Stone.

Despite Swift not being on the album, she has not shied away from giving the “Poker Face” singer her flowers. In 2019, Swift shared how much she adores Gaga's ability to be so versatile in her music.

“When people think she's gonna go one way, she goes the exact opposite. She did that Tony Bennett record and won a Grammy. And then she pivots and goes and wins a Golden Globe for American Horror Story: Hotel. And then she pivots and does Joanne. And then she pivots and wins an Oscar for A Star Is Born. That's so cool, that ability to be so capable in so many different worlds. There's so much dexterity to her career,” Swift told Entertainment Weekly at the time.

As for Mayhem, Gaga shared the process of how the project came together. She also added that fans can expect a familiarity on the album.

“There have been times in my career where I had an idea in terms of how to conceptually approach a record. But I would say that this album, from start to finish, was like pieces coming together,” she told Billboard. “I did not want to turn it into anything artificial, I really wanted to allow myself to just follow the music. By doing that, it started to slowly remind me of my earlier work.”

Fans of Swift no need to be upset since Swift is allegedly gearing up for new music.