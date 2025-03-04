With Taylor Swift, you never know what's next.

A Hollywood insider is reporting that fans might see Swift on screen this year either in a role in television or film.

“I hear Taylor Swift is going back to acting and trying to find the right project,” Daniel Richtman reported. “She talked to studios about starring in a limited series for streaming and a big sci-fi film. Also a superhero role.”

However, fans don't get too excited as a role has not been confirmed yet and according to Richtman Swift is still looking for “the right project” to work on.

While it's been awhile that Swift has graced fans with her presence in a film or television show, the singer is no stranger to a scripted series. Swift has starred in Valentine's Day (2010), Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009), The Giver (2014), The Lorax (2012), Cats (2019) and her latest was in Amsterdam (2022).

What Is Taylor Swift Working On Now?

While being in a film or television series would be exciting to fans, the Swifties still want more music and specifically Reputation (Taylor's Version). Fans believe that Swift has been giving subtle clues about her re-recording of her 2017 album. It started with the plaid outfits worn at the VMAs and also to a Kansas City Chiefs game last season as she was cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Then, earlier this year, Swift had trademark filings for both albums Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) as the only two re-recordings the singer has yet to complete. The latest is her lack of post on social media. At the time of this posting, Swift's last post shows her commemorating her record-breaking Eras Tour which wrapped in December 2024.

However, while new music — and a possible big screen or small screen appearance — might be in the works, a tour is off the table for this year according to a source via the Daily Mail.

“Nothing will ever be able to trump the Eras Tour [,] and she is so proud of that, but it took a lot out of her,” a source told The Daily Mail. “For the first time in years, Taylor has no definitive plan, she is taking a year off.”

Back in December, a source told Us Weekly that she wanted to make her 2025 start off easier and then “she’ll get to work on a new album and is talking about hitting the road again—albeit on a smaller scale than the Eras Tour—in 2026.”

Swift at the time didn't want to make any definite decisions as to what the future will hold as she is focusing on her relationship with Kelce.

“Things can change. A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis,” the source added. “She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life.”

The couple just got back from a romantic getaway after the Chiefs suffered a devastating loss at the Super Bowl. The Eagles became Super Bowl champions for the second-time in their franchise history after winning 40-22 over the Chiefs.