Swifties have been itching for any signs that Taylor Swift's Reputation album is on the way. Well, with this new filing by the singer, the Swifties have gotten their wish.

According to USA Today, Swift filed two final trademark registration extensions for Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) on Thursday confirming that a project is definitely on the horizon for the 14-time Grammy winner. In trademark filing, the date Aug. 16 is present so Swift “needs to prove she's using the marks in commerce or they become abandoned” by that date.

It's uncertain what will happen next if Swift fails to use the trademarks.

“No one's really going to know except for her and her lawyers,” Jason Lott, a USPTO managing attorney says. “I don't know what her business intent is. Our default is to believe a business owner when they say they have a bona fide intent.”

While it's not a release date attached to the trademarks, at least fans can be certain that something is waiting for them.

What Does Taylor Swift Have Next?

Last year, Swift racked up six nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards taking home Best Pop Vocal Album and Album Of The Year for Midnights. What also made the 2024 Grammys special for Swifties is that she announced The Tortured Poets Department after she took the stage for her Best Pop Vocal Album win. Fans believe that she could possibly do a repeat and surprise announce Reputation at the 2025 Grammy Awards however we will just have to wait and see for that one.

This year, Swift is nominated for six Grammy awards again. Her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album Of The Year. “Fortnight,” the lead single from the project which features Post Malone, is nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Music Video. Lastly, her collaboration with Gracie Abrams, “us,” is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

While it hasn't been confirmed, it's likely that Swift will attend the show solo since her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, will be playing in the Super Bowl.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday,” Kelce told The Pat McAfee Show last year. “Is it Saturday or Sunday? I know I got practice Saturday, but Sunday's a travel day. Unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big ol' Super Bowl that we got in a week.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans for Super Bowl 59. The teams played against one another in 2023 with the Chiefs winning 38-35.

During the 2024/2025 NFL season, Swift has only attended home games at Arrowhead Stadium due to security concerns so it's unsure if Swift will be cheering Kelce on in NOLA.

“She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance,” the source told Page Six back in October.

The Grammys will be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. EST on Paramount+. The Super Bowl will take place the following week, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. EST on FOX.