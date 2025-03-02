Fans believe that this social media clue is an indication that Taylor Swift will be dropping her highly-anticipated re-release of 2017's Reputation. A fan account on X shared that Swift has not posted on Instagram in 80 days which marks one of her longest hiatus from the social media platform. Swift's last post was a tribute to her Eras Tour. Fans quickly began to believe that the singer's absence from Instagram is that she is gearing up for a big announcement — more specifically, Reputation.

“REP TV IS COMING,” one fan wrote on X.

“Oh! I'm seated, something is coming and I can feel it in my bones,” another fan responded to Swift's absence.

“Rep tv IS next,” a fan reacted.

This is not the first time fans believed that Reputation was in the works. Her outfits worn at the VMAs and even some Kansas City Chiefs games last season were plaid, which is what the singer wore in her Reputation era. Of the re-recordings Swift has left, it's just Reputation and her self-titled, which fans believe the latter will be her last to re-rerecord. Another hint from earlier this year was that on the singer's homepage, Reputation and her self-titled were no longer visible, but they weren't taken down from the streaming service. She also filed new trademarks for Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) back in January.

Another reason Taylor Swift might be off social media

While fans would love Reputation to drop sooner rather than later, there are some more reasons why Swift might be taking a hiatus from social media. In February, the singer was up for six Grammmy nominations and did not earn one. The following week, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, lost the Super Bowl where she was in attendance to cheer him on. The Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles and fell 40-22. Swift was also booed by NFL fans when her face showed up on the jumbotron at the game.

Kelce and Swift just came back from undisclosed romantic getaway following the Super Bowl according to a source per Page Six.

“Taylor and Travis have stepped out for a date night since returning to the US but went unnoticed when they did so,” a source told the outlet.

“They weren’t photographed or anything, and enjoyed a low-key night out on the town together,” the source continued.

The couple “had a really nice time reconnecting after a very busy year” following the Super Bowl and Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour.

The couple is already back in the U.S. and friends and family are convinced that Swift and Kelce will get engaged soon.

“Those close to them actually think [Travis may do it] while they’re on vacation,” a source tells Us Weekly. Another insider shares, “they are both on the same page about taking the next step.”

Even though they just got done with a vacation, it hasn't been confirmed if Kelce proposed.