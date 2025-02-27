It sounds like the upcoming new spin-off series of The Office will bring back an iconic character: Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nuñez).

Jeff Sneider of The InSneider reports Nuñez is set to reprise his role of Martinez in the new show. His presence brings a throughline from the original series to the new one. He will star in it alongside The Paper stars Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore.

It is unclear how big of a role he will have. Nuñez may only have a guest role in the early episodes to get the series off the ground. Or, he could be a main cast member to provide a familiar face amidst all the new ones.

Either way, this is an exciting development for fans of The Office. The original US series has been off the air for over a decade, and fans have been waiting for a reboot, revival, or any kind of continuation.

Who is Oscar Nuñez?

The Office star Oscar Nuñez is most associated with the role in the sitcom. He played Oscar Martinez in all nine seasons of the hit show.

However, his first role was in another iconic comedy series, Curb Your Enthusiasm. He would go on to appear in Malcolm in the Middle, Still Standing, and 24 in the years after Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The Office propelled his career to new heights. Nuñez has since starred in Halfway Home, Bob's Burgers, Ne wGirl, People of Earth, Mr. Iglesias, Firebuds, and Solar Opposites.

He made his big screen debut in 2003, appearing as a security guard in The Italian Job. Nuñez has also appeared in The Proposal and the recent Baywatch remake.

More recently, he has had roles in The Lost City, Raymond & Ray, Disenchanted, and A Christmas Mystery. He most recently starred in The Long Game.

The Office's new spin-off series

A new follow-up to Greg Daniels' The Office, titled The Paper, is coming to Peacock. Daniels co-created the new series with Michael Koman.

It will star Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore. Gleeson is best known for playing Bill Weasley in the Harry Potter movies. He has also starred in Black Mirror, The Revenant, Peter Rabbit, and the recent Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Impacciatore is coming off an Emmy-nominated performance in The White Lotus Season 2. She starred as Valentina, the manager of the White Lotus branch in Sicily. Her other notable credits include The Passion of the Christ and Napoleon and Me.

Additionally, Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei, Ramona Young, Alex Edelman, Tim Key, Eric Rahill, and Gbemisola Ikumelo will also star in it.

The exact premise is unclear. A documentary crew will be following a failing Midwestern newspaper as its publisher tries to save it.

In addition to Daniels and Koman, Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant will executive produce The Paper. They co-created the original British Office series that the American adaptation is based on.

Unlike The Office, which aired for nine seasons on NBC from March 24, 20025, to May 16, 2013, The Paper will be released on Peacock. Peacock is NBC's streaming service and home to series such as Bel-Air, Poker Face, Ted, and Twisted Metal.