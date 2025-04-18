Fans may not have a release date yet, but U2 guitarist The Edge promised the band's new album is making “great progress,” and the whole recording process is being called “fun.”

He took to Sirius XM's U2 X-Radio channel to talk with Jenny Houston about the band's new material, which they started writing during the COVID-19 lockdown. Currently, the band has the “spine” of their next album. While it is “too early” for U2 to reveal much about their new album, The Edge promises it is being worked on.

“We're having a lot of fun,” The Edge revealed. “We're working together in the studio in various parts of the world with Jacknife Lee. We don't have anything finished yet, so it's too early to start telling people what it is, but we're making great progress.”

So, perhaps more details will come to light as the band continues polishing their new work. They are once again collaborating with producer Jacknife Lee, whose work with the group dates back to 2004's How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb.

He subsequently worked with U2 members Bono and The Edge (and Andrea Corr and T-Bone Burnett) for Don't Come Knocking. Lee would produce U2's collaboration with Green Day, “The Saints Are Coming,” and their Medium, Rare & Remastered compilation.

Additionally, he produced their Songs of Experience album and their work on the Sing 2 soundtrack. Most recently, Lee worked on their “Atomic City” single, released for their Sphere residency.

Fans may know Lee for his work with other artists as well. He has frequently collaborated with Snow Patrol, and he has also worked with the Killers, Neil Diamond, One Direction, Weezer, and Taylor Swift. Lee produced her Red album and the subsequent re-recorded Red (Taylor's Version) edition.

Lee also joined Bono on his solo Stories of Surrender Tour. He was the musical director, keyboardist, and percussionist during the shows.

U2 is coming off their first-ever concert residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since they ended their residency, several other A-list acts have performed there, but they were the first. Phish, Dead & Company, and the Eagles have all performed there. Soon, Kenny Chesney and the Backstreet Boys will take over the Sphere.

Now, they are hard at work on their next album. They have not released an album of new material since 2017's Songs of Experience.

In 2023, they released Songs of Surrender, a collection of 40 re-recorded songs from their past albums. It tied in with Bono's memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.