Jerry Ferrara, best known for his roles on “Entourage” and “Power,” is stepping into the sports podcasting arena with his new show “Throwbacks,” co-hosted by Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, HoopsHype reports. Among Ferrara’s top guest wishes is New York Knicks standout Jalen Brunson. Ferrara’s enthusiasm for the podcast reflects his deep passion for sports, especially his beloved Yankees, Giants, and Knicks.

A Perfect Podcast Pairing

Ferrara and Leinart’s “Throwbacks” promises to blend sports analysis with personal insights. Ferrara, a Brooklyn native, brings an East Coast perspective, while Leinart offers his West Coast views, creating a dynamic contrast. The duo’s connection goes beyond sports; Ferrara jokes that they might have been friends back in the day had they crossed paths in L.A. Their podcast will cover a wide range of topics, from sports to life experiences, appealing to fans on both coasts.

Ferrara’s dream lineup for the podcast includes not just Brunson but also Giants rookie Malik Nabers and head coach Brian Daboll. The show aims to provide fans with unique insights and behind-the-scenes stories from prominent figures in sports.

Mark Cuban’s Take on Brunson

Ferrara’s hope to feature Brunson on “Throwbacks” comes amid recent revelations about the point guard’s draft history. In a recent podcast appearance, former Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shared intriguing details about how the team viewed Brunson during the 2018 draft. Cuban recounted how scouts were impressed with Brunson’s winning mentality, despite some reservations about his athleticism and physique. Cuban humorously acknowledged the team’s initial skepticism but ultimately valued Brunson’s championship pedigree, which influenced their decision to draft him.

As Ferrara and Leinart gear up for their podcast debut, the prospect of having Jalen Brunson on the show adds an exciting dimension to their project. With the Knicks star’s potential appearance, “Throwbacks” is set to offer fans an engaging mix of sports analysis and personal anecdotes.