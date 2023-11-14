Southern University has fired head coach Eric Dooley and has appointed Terrence Graves as interim coach of the team.

Eric Dooley has officially been fired as head coach of Southern University. Per a report by WAFB, the University has decided to move on effective immediately. Dooley will be replaced by Terrence Graves as interim head coach. Graves has served as special teams coordinator and linebackers coach for the team. More information is set to be announced in a press conference on Wednesday.

Roman Banks, Southern University Director of Athletics said in a quote obtained by WAFB, “After very thorough and continued evaluations of all components related to the Southern football program, I have recommended to President/Chancellor Shields, Board of Supervisors Chairman Myron Lawson, and Athletic Chairman Atty. Domoine Rutledge that a change in the leadership of the program was necessary in order for Jaguar football to reach our full potential and expectations of our football program. We appreciate and thank Coach Dooley for his time here at Southern and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Eric Dooley was hired to coach Southern University following the 2021 season. He previously coached at Prairie View A&M University, leading the Panthers to the SWAC Championship against the Deion Sanders-led Jackson State Tigers.

Dooley led Southern to the SWAC Championship again in 2022, once again facing the Deion Sanders-led Jackson State Tigers. However, the season has not been what Jaguar fans have expected and many have called for his dismissal as coach.

Rumors started to circulate about his dismissal yesterday and several HBCU media outlets and local reporters reported information about his firing. As of yesterday, Dooley said that he wasn't informed about his impending termination.

Rumors around Southern head football coach Eric Dooley being fired today on the Bluff. I reached out to coach Eric Dooley to find out if he was fired today, he texted me that he “hasn't spoken with any administrators concerning employment, the answer is no” pic.twitter.com/8Kb4JWscQA — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) November 13, 2023

Southern University is on a bye week this week. They will face Grambling University on Saturday, November 25th at 2 PM EST.