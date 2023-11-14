Rumors have circulated regarding Eric Dooley's potential dismissal as coach of Southern University. We sort through the latest news.

Rumors have been circulating about Eric Dooley being fired as head coach of Southern University. Rumors of the Jaguar head coach being dismissed circulated on Twitter on Monday morning, leading HBCU media outlets and local reporters to reach out to both Dooley and Southen University Athletics to get the correct story.

Athletic Director Roman Banks is in Arizona with the men's basketball team and has not responded to texts. SU Sports information did not have a comment when contacted. We will continue to monitor, SU has an open date and the Classic on Nov. 25 — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) November 13, 2023

WBRZ reporter Michael Cauble gave an update in his search for information, saying via Twitter, “Rumors around Southern head football coach Eric Dooley being fired today on the Bluff. I reached out to coach Eric Dooley to find out if he was fired today, he texted me that he ‘hasn't spoken with any administrators concerning employment, the answer is no'”

HBCU Gameday Founder Steven J. Gather reported via a source that Dooley was told that he won't be returning as coach following the Bayou Classic on Thanksgiving weekend.

Pat Timlin, reporter for NBC33 & Fox44, spoke to Southern's silence amidst the rumors of Dooley's dismissal via Twitter, saying,

“As far as the Eric Dooley rumors, still no official word from the school on his status. The team was off today like they are every Monday + it’s a bye week. If Southern does fire him, there’s $620k guaranteed left on his contract.”

Eric Dooley was hired to coach Southern University following the 2021 season. He previously coached at Prairie View A&M University, leading the Panthers to the SWAC Championship against the Deion Sanders-led Jackson State Tigers.

Dooley led Southern to the SWAC Championship again in 2022, once again facing the Deion Sanders-led Jackson State Tigers. However, the season has not been what Jaguar fans have expected and many have called for his dismissal as coach.

If Dooley stays on as coach at Southern University, he will face off against Hue Jackson and the Grambling State Tigers in the Bayou Classic on November 25th at 2 PM EST.