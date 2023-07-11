Erin Andrews is officially a mom!

The 45-year-old FOX sportscaster welcomed her first baby — a son — via surrogate with former NHL player and husband Jarret Stoll. The pair met in 2012 and married in 2017, but starting a family has been a difficult process for the couple due to fertility struggles.

“It’s not easy. It’s been one of the most challenging things in my life, and I know in my husband’s life as well,” Andrews explained about the IVF process in a January interview with Us Weekly.

Andrews has been vocal about her fertility struggles after nine years and seven rounds of IVF.

“I’ve been very open about going through cervical cancer, I’ve been very open recently about my IVF journey,” she said, per Danielle Campoamor of Today. “The more you can talk about stuff like this, it becomes a normal thing, and you don’t feel embarrassed about it.”

Andrews' journey to becoming a mom was also complicated by her battle with cervical cancer which she was diagnosed with in 2016. She went into remission after two successful surgeries. She credits freezing her eggs beforehand in helping her be able to have a child.

Andrews and Stoll have yet to personally share the news or name for the baby, but can finally enjoy being parents after the long and “exhausting” process it took for them to welcome their son.

Erin Andrews previously worked at ESPN before joining the FOX team as a sideline reporter in 2012. She also hosts the “Calm Down” podcast with fellow FOX host Charissa Thompson.