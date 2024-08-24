Is the jury still out on Charlotte Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball? One ESPN reporter believes what you see is what you get from the score-first 22-year-old star, who's entering his fifth NBA season. ESPN's Tim MacMahon joined Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Show, where he delivered his harsh honest take on Ball's shortcomings as the Hornets' rising star.

“I don't know that LaMelo Ball can play winning basketball. I don't know if LaMelo Ball can be the franchise player on a winner because he's got a pretty empty-calorie game, right? I mean, the man can fill up a box score but his efficiency, despite the fact that he shot the three pretty well, his efficiency is garbage,” MacMahon said. “His defense is horrific and I don't see a lot of evidence that the guy considers winning to be a priority.”

While one analyst considers the Hornets a dark horse in the Eastern Conference ahead of 2024-25, ESPN's MacMahon doesn't think the Hornets are one of the league's “sleepers” that people are overlooking. Before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in January, Ball averaged a career-best 23.9 points, 8.0 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game. He was on pace to deliver the best campaign of his young career before a right ankle injury derailed his season.

After missing seven weeks with a sprained ankle in September, LaMelo's reinjured the same ankle a second time, six months later. Ball, who hasn't had a healthy season since 2021-22, his lone All-Star season, missed 36 games the following year but will look to continue his growth as one of the Hornets' franchise pillars.

Miles Bridges wishes LaMelo Ball a happy birthday on social media

LaMelo Ball turned 23 this week and received a special birthday shoutout from Hornets teammate Miles Bridges on social media. Bridges posted a photo of him and Ball on his 24-hour story on Instagram with a caption that said, “Happy RTB day brotha love you gang,” per Sports Illustrated's Ben Stinar.

Playing alongside Ball throughout LaMelo's entire four-year career, Bridges is considered a close friend to Ball, and one of the Hornets' franchise pillars. Bridges signed a three-year, $75 million extension with the Hornets in July. Coming off of a 21-61 record, second-to-last to the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference, Charlotte will look to reach the playoffs in 2025.

The Hornets haven't reached the NBA postseason since former All-Star Kemba Walker was the team's rising star in 2016.