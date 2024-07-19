Although the Charlotte Hornets are expected to be one of the worst teams in basketball next season, just like last year, some are still optimistic about their future. On the latest episode of The Lowe Post, ESPN insider Zach Lowe dove deep into what's next for the Hornets and why he thinks people are underestimating what's building in Buzz City.

“I think Brandon Miller’s going to be really good,” said Lowe. “He's a really good two-way player, and Charles Lee, I think, will do a good job. I think they're an interesting team; they've always been one of the sleeping giants of the league to me because players like that market; it's a good Market. It's a good place to live; it's a cool brand dating back to when they went teal and all of that. It's a good atmosphere, and it's a good crowd. I think they're going to be. You mentioned the Raptors as sort of the geek’s team, and the Hornets are going to be that.”

Calling the Hornets a possible geek's team is a wonderful compliment, considering how rudderless the franchise has been lately. But, after laying it all out there, there are some valid points on why folks should be excited about the future of basketball in Charlotte, even if it doesn't happen this upcoming season.

Why it's time to buzz about the Hornets

On paper, Charlotte has assembled several high-end pieces by picking the best available players in the NBA Draft or acquiring young talent via trade and fully investing in their development. Between LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, Nick Richards, and Tidjane Saluan, who the Hornets all drafted, and Josh Green and Tre Mann through trade, the pieces are all there. But now that they have former Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee as their head coach, they can start to put together the fruit of their labors.

Coming into Charlotte, Lee expects the Hornets to be competitive while he's at the helm. Lee has won championships as an assistant with the Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks and hopes to bring that pedigree to Charlotte. Granted, it'll be tough for the Hornets to get there immediately, especially with how young they are. But, with his time helping coach and develop Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown, Lee can help guide the young foundation Charlotte has built to reach its full potential.

Speaking of that young potential, even if the Hornets have a rough first season with Lee, it doesn't matter if the team shows clear growth. It also helps that with another possible losing season, the Hornets could land Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft, instantly making Charlotte the best young foundation in the NBA.

Again, it may take a while for the Hornets to get to when the sleeping giant finally wakes up. But, with where this team is headed, after years of mediocrity, the future looks bright in Charlotte.