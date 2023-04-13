The first Europa Conference League finalists meet for a rematch, as the Dutch and the Italians clash in De Kuip! It’s time to check our Europa League odds series, starring our Feyenoord-Roma prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Feyenoord’s run of 18 unbeaten games in 2023 came to an end as tight rivals Ajax defeated them 2-1 in the TOTO KNVB Beker in the Netherlands. De club aan de Maas is hoping to make another run of wins after defeating RKC Waalwijk in a 5-1 scoreline on their home turf.

La Lupa reached this stage after defeating Spanish club Real Sociedad in a 2-0 aggregate score in the knockouts. The Wolves followed this with a 1-0 loss to Lazio, but they are currently riding a two-game streak against Sampdoria and Torino, with clean sheets for both matches.

Here are the Feyenoord-Roma soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa League Odds: Feyenoord-Roma Odds

Feyenoord Rotterdam: +135

AS Roma: +220

Draw: +210

Over 2.5 Goals: +136

Under 2.5 Goals: -166

How to Watch Feyenoord vs. Roma

TV: TUDN USA

Stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ViX+

Time: 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Feyenoord Can Beat Roma

Feyenoord comes into this game on the back of a 5-1 win over Joseph Ooosting’s Waalwijk in the Eredivisie. A brace from Brazilian forward Igor Paixao and goals from left-back Quilindschy Hartman and Mexican attacker Santiago Gimenez secured the win for De Trots van Zuid. Forward Yassin Oukili scored an unfortunate own goal to complete the scoring for Feyenoord, while Spanish winger Julen Lobete scored the goal for Waalwijk.

Feyenoord already left one Rome-based club behind this season as they finished top of Europa League Group F ahead of Midtjylland, Lazio, and Sturm Graz. Slot’s team claimed a crucial 1-0 home triumph over the Biancocelesti on matchday six to dump them out of the competition and reach the Europa League knockout stages for the first time since 2014/15.

It has been a terrific season for Feyenoord thus far. In addition to reaching the Europa League quarter-finals following an epic 7-1 home win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the return leg of their last-16 tie, they seem to be waltzing away with their first Eredivisie title since 2016-2017. In the Dutch Eredivisie, they are first on the table with eight points more than the next team on the table, Ajax. Feyenoord won five of the last six games in all competitions. Gaffer Arne Slot has been making waves for the club, alongside rumors that he has subsequently been linked with clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United recently. While doing well in Europe will certainly be an ambition, Feyenoord’s priorities, understandably, might lie domestically right now.

Matches with Feyenoord have usually been lively encounters of late with plenty of scoring expected. Over their past seven games alone, a total of 31 goals have flown in for both sides combined (at an average of 4.43 goals per game) with 22 of these belonging to Feyenoord. That aside, it remains to be seen whether the trend might be sustained in this match or not.

With 12 goals and four assists in all competitions, Orkun Kokcu has been one of the club’s best players this season. The 22-year-old Turkish midfielder is now being heavily linked with Manchester United. Santiago Jimenez leads the club with 18 combined goals and four total assists in the Eredivisie, Dutch Cup, and Europa League. Danilo has 16 goal contributions in 40 games played in all tournaments for Feyenoord.

Feyenoord cannot call upon first-choice goalkeeper Justin Bijlow due to a wrist injury, while Quintent Timber could still make the bench, even though he struggles with a knee injury. Slot will also be without experienced striker Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who hobbled off the training ground in the build-up to this fixture. Gernot Trauner, Mats Wieffer, and Quilindschy Hartman must be careful as they each have four yellow cards.

Why Roma Can Beat Feyenoord

Roma enjoyed a decent weekend themselves, capitalizing on their rivals’ misfortunes to climb to third in the Serie A standings. While Milan and Inter dropped points last Friday, Jose Mourinho’s side eked out a 1-0 win against the Bulls. Roma beat Ivan Juric’s Torino 1-0, as the first-half penalty from Argentine attacker Paulo Dybala sealed the win for Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

AS Roma have a successful season too. In Serie A, they are third on the table and have won three of their last five league games. Jose Mourinho’s team has the main goal to finish in the top four teams in the Italian national league, but they also want the as best possible result in the Europa League. Roma most recently won against the hosts in the first Europa Conference League final, making Mourinho the first gaffer to win all three European trophies.

The trend of at least one team drawing a blank in games involving Roma has become fairly consistent of late. Examining their last six outings reveals that this has occurred five times. In those clashes, opposing sides have hit a goal tally of five while Roma has scored nine. Dybala has been magnificent for Roma, scoring 15 goals and making eight assists in 31 games in the Serie A, Europa League, and Coppa Italia. Tammy Abraham has 13 goal involvements in 40 games played for Roma.

As for Roma, Rick Karsdorp is still out with a facial injury. Ola Solbakken joined the Dutchman on the sidelines after suffering a dislocated shoulder against Torino. Lorenzo Pellegrini is doubtful to make an appearance. Ebrima Darboe is still recovering from his cruciate ligament surgery. Nemanja Matic must be extra careful in this game as he has already picked up four yellow cards.

Final Feyenoord-Roma Prediction & Pick

There’s no doubt Mourinho would sign up for a draw in Rotterdam, but Roma will have to roll up their sleeves to return home undefeated. But the Special One is a proven European specialist, and we expect the Giallorossi to fend off their high-flying hosts.

Final Feyenoord-Roma Prediction & Pick: Draw (+210), Over 2.5 goals (+136)