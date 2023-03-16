Feyenoord dukes it out with Shakhtar! Catch the Europa League odds series with our Feyenoord-Shakhtar prediction and pick while also telling you where to watch.

Feyenoord secured the top spot in the Group F table in the Europa League, going ahead of Midtjylland, Lazio, and Sturm thanks to its group-leading 13 goals.

Shakhtar just had its first loss in regular time in the second-leg match against Stade Rennais, but they survived through the penalty shootouts. The Ukrainian team will be playing just its seventh official tournament game.

Here are the Feyenoord-Shakhtar soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa League Odds: Feyenoord-Shakhtar Odds

Feyenoord: -220

Shakhtar Donetsk: +550

Draw: +320

Over 2.5 Goals: -136

Under 2.5 Goals: +112

How to Watch Feyenoord vs. Shakhtar

TV: N/A

Stream: Paramount+, ViX+

Time: 1:45 PM ET / 10:45 AM ET

Why Feyenoord Can Beat Shakhtar

Feyenoord is a team to watch in this tourney. The Dutch club carries a 19-game unbeaten run since November. Including club-friendly games, Feyenoord just lost to Stade Rennais, but Feyenoord’s one loss in 25 games is something to look out for. The 1-1 draw with today’s visitors ended Feyenoord’s six-game winning streak, but they still have not lost their composure since the turn of the calendar.

In terms of their chances of winning this match, their record in the Europa League and in the domestic football tourneys in the Netherlands speaks for itself. Feyenoord has won 10 games and drew four in their official games this 2023. They are very offensively potent, as Feyenoord scored 56 goals in 25 games in the Eredivisie. They only had one loss in the Dutch domestic league, and they are still in contention for the KNVB Beker, set up to face Ajax in the semifinals; they have previously defeated SC Heerenveen, NEC Nijmegen, and PEC Zwolle. Feyenoord will rely on the great loads of talent within the team. Danilo, Sebastian Szymanski, and Javairo Dilrosun have 11, 10, and 10 goal involvements in the Eredivisie. In the Europa League, Santiago Jimenez leads the team with four goals while six other players have two goal contributions as well. Feyenoord averages 2.2 goals in the Eredivisie, thanks to a nominating 20.2 total shot average per game, as well as 10.8 successful dribbles and 7.9 corners per match. Manager Arnsel Slot will make some minimal changes to the team. First-choice goalkeeper Justin Bijlow remains out for the long term, so Timon Wellenreuther will continue to deputize. Quinten Timber and Patrik Walemark also remain out. Orkun Kökcü, Mats Wieffer, and Sebastian Szymanski will partner again in the midfield, with Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Oussama Idrissi flanking Danilo in the attack.

Why Shakhtar Can Beat Feyenoord

After a 1-1 draw with the hosts, Shakthar dismantled FC Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih with a 3-0 scoreline. In their previous game in Ukraine’s Premier League, Shakhtar Donetsk annihilated Metalist 1925 Kharkiv 7-0. They are currently top of their domestic top flight, earning 39 points from 16 games played. They have a three-point advantage against Dnipor-1. Their 43 goals and +31 goal-differential put them on top of Ukraine’s football table.

Shakhtar has now won five of their last six competitive outings. They only had one loss in their seven away games in the Ukrainian Premier League, and they are facing tough competition in their travel. Nevertheless, Shakhtar’s last taste of defeat was against Dnipro-1 in their domestic battle. For this year, Shakhtar’s only loss was in a friendly game, which came in the hands of Austria Wien.

Shakhtar faced Roma in their last appearance in the last 16 stages of the Europa League in 2021, losing the tie 5-1 on aggregate. The Miners will be hoping for better luck this time around. In the Champions League, Shakhtar tallied 7.5 total shots, 2.5 corners, and 1.3 goals per game in six games played. They have high defensive numbers of 17.7 tackles, 10.8 interceptions, 25.8 clearances, and 5.0 saves per game. Maryan Shved and Oleksandr Zubkov led the team with two goals. Danylo Sikan leads the team with eight goals in their domestic competition.

Manager Igor Jovicevic will have a fairly healthy squad heading into this game, with no reported player on the injury or suspension list. Yaroslav Rakitskyi will continue to partner with Valeriy Bondar at center-back. Dmytro Topalov and Lucas Taylor will take wing-back duties. Lassina Traore will spearhead the attack, while Oleksandr Zubkov, Artem Bondarenko, Heorhii Sudakov, and Dmytro Kryskiv will take attacking roles as well.

Final Feyenoord-Shakhtar Prediction & Pick

Both teams will never give up on their chance to get some silverware for their club. However, Feyenoord’s solid form all season long will remain intact as they host the Ukrainians. Back the Dutch to get this one and proceed to the next Europa League stage.

Final Feyenoord-Shakhtar Prediction & Pick: Feyenoord (-220)