The hosts are officially out of the 2024 Euros as Germany crashed out 2-1 in extra time at the hands of Spain. The home team looked strong throughout the tournament and throughout the match but now exit at the quarterfinal stage after a dramatic and somewhat controversial game.

After a scoreless first half, Germany went down 1-0 early in the second frame as Dani Olmo drove home a great pass from 16-year-old Spaniard Lamine Yamal to put Spain up 1-0. Die Mannschaft dramatically equalized with just one minute left in regular time when Florian Wirtz kicked in a goal as the ball bounced around the box after a header.

Then, with just one minute left in regular extra time and the match looking like it was headed for a penalty shootout, Mikel Merino headed the ball past Manuel Neuer to give Spain the win.

Just before the goal, there was what looked like a clear handball by Spain defender Marc Cucurella, but the ref did not award the penalty to Germany.

In addition to losing on their home turf, this loss is extra upsetting to German fans as it marks the last game of Toni Kroos’ international career. The 34-year-old Real Madrid player is hanging up his boots after 114 caps for his national team. Neuer, 38, Thomas Muller, 34, and Ilkay Gundogan, 33, may also be nearing the end of their Germany tenures.

With the win, Spain becomes the first team to reach the semifinals of the 2024 Euros.

Euros 2024 semifinals start to take shape

Soccer fans got a real treat on Friday with two teams that could have easily won the 2024 Euros matching up in the quarterfinals in Spain and Germany. While the hosts no longer have that chance, Spain is quickly becoming one of the favorites to take home the trophy.

The rest of the field features some pretty heavy hitters, though, so the remaining six games of the tournament should be incredibly fun to watch.

Following Germany-Spain, Kylian Mbappe, and France take on Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal for the right to face Spain on July 9 in Munich. On Saturday, the Netherlands face Turkey, and England squares off with Switzerland.

Outside of Turkey and Switzerland, all the rest of the remaining squads — France (No. 2), England (No. 5), Portugal (No. 6), Netherlands (No. 7), and Spain (No. 8) — are all ranked in the top-10 of the FIFA World Rankings. The Swiss come in at 19 and Turkey is the last remaining Cinderella, ranked 42nd.

The 2024 Euros are guaranteed to have a fresh champion, as Italy lost in the Round of 16 to Switzerland. The Italians won the 2020 Euros (held in 2021 due to COVID-19) by beating England 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the final.

Of the countries that are left in the tournament, England, Switzerland, and Turkey have never won. Portugal (2016) and the Netherlands (1988) have each won once, France has won twice (2000, 1984), and Spain has won three times (2012, 2008, 1964).

Spain’s three European championships are tied for the most of any country if you count the two won by West Germany (1980, 1972) and the one by a united Germany (1996) together.