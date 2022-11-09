By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Adult content creator Eva Elfie might be giving esports teams some very needed support. Elfie, who has been working as an influencer for betting site 1xbet, appeared in two esports events where teams sponsored by the betting site were competing.

Two weeks ago during Valve’s The International, Elfie appeared in the Singapore Indoor Stadium to show her support to Tundra Esports, who would later win The International with a clean sweep against Team Secret, taking home $8,518,822.

Then, over the past weekend, Eva Elfie also attended the CSGO Major at Riocentro, Brazil, this time in support of CSGO team Natus Vincere, much more commonly known as Navi. Navi, who hasn’t been in their best shape recently, actually won their matches on that day when Elfie was in the stadium showing her support.

Adult Star Eva Elfie is at the CSGO Major and cheering for NAVI and S1mple They won today pic.twitter.com/800tOk8CZ2 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 7, 2022

Of course, both Navi and Tundra won with their own skills and talents, but Eva Elfie is 2-0 so far for the teams she has shown her support to. It’s going to be interesting to see just how far the “Eva Elfie buff” could take Navi now at the Intel Extreme Masters in Rio de Janeiro, as the team will now compete in the tournament’s next stage, the Champions Stage, which will be held from Thursday to Sunday.

If Eva does re-appear in the Champions Stage, this time in the Jeunesse Arena, and Navi ends up winning the Major and booking their tickets to IEM Katowice 2023, then we’d really definitely believe that the “Eva Elfie buff” is real. And when that happens, teams should be on notice and should try to get 1xbet as a sponsor so they can get a piece of the “Eva Elfie buff” so they can also improve their team’s performance in tournaments as well.

What do you think? Do you believe in the “Eva Elfie buff”, or her supporting winning teams simply a coincidence?