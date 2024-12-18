Playing in the NBA is a dream for many aspiring ballers. But while only a handful get to play in the NBA, surprisingly, there are players that don't want to be in the league even if they're good enough to be in it. Here is a look at Evan Fournier and nine other ballers who voluntarily chose the EuroLeague over the NBA.

Evan Fournier

Following a silver-medal finish with France at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Evan Fournier made a clear-cut decision to leave the NBA after 12 seasons. He had stopovers with the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, and lastly with the Detroit Pistons.

While Fournier's outside shooting still had a place in the NBA, Fournier revealed that he was offered a two-year NBA deal with the Washington Wizards. Instead of mentoring a rebuilding squad, Fournier preferred to compete for a title, which convinced him to take his talents to Olympiacos.

Nikola Mirotic was an effective stretch big man in the NBA, as the Spanish naturalized player had stints with the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, and the New Orleans Pelicans.

He had an option to sign a lucrative $45 million deal with the Utah Jazz, but decided to return to Spain to suit up for FC Barcelona. While fans jokingly speculated that it was Bobby Portis' fault for their physical altercation, Mirotic revealed that it was for family reasons.

Fresh from winning an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors, Nemanja Bjelica was a key piece that the Warriors wanted to bring back for their title defense. However, he opted for the EuroLeague instead.

Juan Carlos Navarro

There's no doubt that Spanish national team star Juan Carlos Navarro, a.k.a. La Bomba, was capable of thriving in the NBA. Although he had all the tools to stay, Navarro surprisingly left the Memphis Grizzlies after just one season. Years later, Navarro revealed that he didn't appreciate playing for a cellar-dweller team.

Moreover, the language barrier and his family having difficulties adjusting to America prompted him to return to Europe. He also added that there were no regrets for his abrupt NBA departure. Navarro would've stuck around, however, if the NBA team was a playoff contender.

Sergio Rodriguez

Sergio Rodriguez showed glimpses of his talent in his first NBA stint, having suited up for the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and the New York Knicks before taking his talents back to Real Madrid.

But after six solid seasons with Real Madrid, Rodriguez had another nice stint with the Philadelphia 76ers. But despite impressing and showing he belonged, Rodriguez once again bolted the NBA but this time in favor of CSKA Moscow.

Coming into the NBA, there were high expectations for a young prospect from Spain in Ricky Rubio. However, it's worth noting that Rubio wasn't exactly the elite guard everyone expected him to be. Nonetheless, he was still a solid starter for several years in the NBA.

But earlier this year, he shocked the world when Rubio announced his retirement from the NBA to focus on his mental health. This paved the way for Rubio to return to FC Barcelona, where he looks to be more at home.

Pero Antic

Nearly seven feet tall with some decent range, Pero Antic had the tools of a modern-day big man. However, he eventually chose to leave the NBA after only two seasons to play for Fenerbahce. Although some people suspected that it was because of the police incident with Thabo Sefolosha, Antic revealed that he wanted to be closer to his family.

Alex Abrines

As a 6'6 wing with respectable shooting, the Oklahoma City Thunder were eyeing Alex Abrines to be one of their future core players. But while Abrines showed signs of keeping in step with the best NBA players, the Spanish guard dealt with mental issues, paving the way for his NBA departure despite the Thunder's support.

In fact, Abrines revealed that he even started to hate basketball. Fortunately, he learned to love the game after returning home to Europe to suit up for FC Barcelona.

Mario Hezonja

A lot of NBA fans will agree that Mario Hezonja turned out to be a bust in the league. However, a stint with Real Madrid ultimately enticed NBA scouts, which would have opened the doors for his NBA return.

However, it seems that the Croatian star isn't keen on returning to the NBA after signing an extension with the Spanish-based professional club. While he does have an NBA-out clause, his past statements might give a glimpse of his opinions about the NBA.

Nico Mannion

After one season with the Golden State Warriors, Nico Mannion showed plenty of potential to extend the Warriors dynasty as a key role player. In fact, Warriors fans even got more excited after he led Italy into a competitive run at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Unfortunately, an intestinal infection ultimately hindered his health. Mannion insisted on playing for Virtus Bologna to return to NBA shape. But since then, the Italian guard has yet to make his NBA comeback.