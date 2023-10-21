All preseason long, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been stressing that star big man Evan Mobley would be a central feature on offense. Of course, the Cavs want Mobley to remain locked in on defense, the greatest attribute of his ever-evolving game. But in Cleveland's preseason finale loss at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, Mobley's burgeoning ability to make a major impact on either end of the floor in harmony began to crystalize.

On their first offensive play of the game, the Cavs utilized Mobley as an off-ball screener to force Pacers big man Myles Turner to defend him in isolation. Despite Turner being bigger, albeit slower, Mobley easily scored on the opposition, showcasing strength he didn't have last year. Moments later, Mobley showed his ability to pass, screen and score in one sequence, running a pick and roll with forward Max Strus and dunking off a simple lob.

Mobley wasn't just creating offense whenever the shot clock was winding down. In the closing moments of the first quarter, Mobley picked up Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith on the fast break, stole the ball and threw a simple outlet pass to Ty Jerome who soon found a trailing Georges Niang on the perimeter for three. Last year, it would've been a slower or sometimes more haphazard fast-break scenario for the Cavaliers. But considering their offensive approach is now predicated on playing faster and Mobley is showing more comfort moving the rock, it leads to easy two-way buckets like this.

In other moments, Mobley showed the presence of mind on the defensive side of the ball or showcased his newfound strength to out-muscle and out-hustle opponents to get accessible second-chance opportunities at the bucket.

Sure, they're all highlight plays in the Cavs' third and final preseason loss. But with how much head coach J.B. Bickerstaff discussed wanting to feature and showcase Mobley more and having Mobley and his teammates express similar sentiments, the preseason finale in Indiana was where the Cavs practiced what they've been preaching. It was showcased on the floor on Friday and in the box score as well, where Mobley finished the evening with 18 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block.

Even before the loss to the Pacers, Mobley always had the potential to be Cleveland's best player on a nightly basis. His development has been at a pace he's always been comfortable with, and his offense was always a few steps behind his monstrous defensive potential. But now, like most players planning to enjoy a year three leap, Mobley's offensive game is starting to catch up to where he is defensively. More impressively, it's making him one of the most dynamic two-way players in the NBA.

Considering that Mobley shares Eastern Conference territory with players like Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum, proving he's one of the outright best two-way players is a lofty ambition. But with how Mobley approaches the game, never truly seeming phased by the pressure, it's also not totally farfetched of a thought when he continues to let his game do the talking for him.

How things progress going forward will definitely be an interesting thing to keep an eye on as the regular season gets underway for Mobley and the Cavs. But based on how well he played in the preseason finale, it's hard not to be high on his potential.