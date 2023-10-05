Just two years into his NBA career, Evan Mobley has already made a significant mark on the league. And in the lead-up to his third season, both he, his brother and Cavs' President of Basketball Operations, Koby Altman, have revealed the improved commitment to his body.

Speaking during the Cavs' media day on Monday, Mobley said: “I'm really looking to take off this year. Your body's like the temple, and as long as you keep building that up everything else will follow.”

That body, of course, has some pretty long arms attached to it which helped Mobley become an NBA All-Defensive First Team member in just his second season, but it's safe to say that he hasn't exactly entered the NBA with a whole lot of bulk to him. Part of that is certainly just his body shape, but his commitment to improving his strength has been outlined by numerous people around him.

“This is new for him,” his brother Isaiah said. “He's doing the steps it takes to gain that muscle mass and get his body how he wants it.”

Meanwhile, Altman discussed the investment in a gym at the home of the 22-year-old. “But at 22, when you invest in your own personal gym at your home, that's a big deal. That's understanding what I have to do to get better physically. When you invest in your own nutrition program at that age, that's a big sign that I really care about this thing, and I want to get better.”

Just two years into his NBA career, Evan Mobley has already become a pivotal player for the Cavs, one of the best defenders in the league and an improving offensive player. And based on the comments from both him and those close to him about his commitment to the upcoming season, he's very much only just getting started.