Tyson Fury will defeat Oleksandr Usyk for one specific reason according to former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

Although negotiations over a heavyweight title unification fight between Fury and Usyk collapsed earlier this year, there is an expectation that the duo will compete at the end of the year in a Saudi Arabia mega event in December.

Nothing is confirmed for now and given that this is boxing where politics and negotiations have prevented fans from seeing a number of fights over the years, it's natural to hold one's breath.

But should they actually compete against each other in 2023, Holyfield believes Fury will come out on top because of his ability to make adjustments.

“No! I think Tyson Fury has shown that he is a great fighter,” Holyfield told Boxing Social when asked if Usyk could defeat Fury. “Out of all the fighters, he’s the one that has been able to make adjustments, and making adjustments makes you better.

“The fact of the matter is, ain’t nobody has beat him! I don’t know [how Usyk could beat Fury]. Ain’t nobody did it and, until somebody does it, who’s to say anybody can? If nobody has beat you, then you ain’t shown you can lose.”

It's pretty harsh to say Usyk doesn't make adjustments as he's arguably the most technical heavyweight on the planet and adjustments are a significant part of his game.

However, Holyfield is one of the few to become undisputed heavyweight champion so it's hard to argue with his assessment.

One of Fury or Usyk could join him as their fight will not only determine the best heavyweight of this generation, but also crown a first undisputed and fully unified champion since the days of Lennox Lewis.