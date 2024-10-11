This weekend, the second annual Flight Club Invitational will take place at Crossroads High School in Santa Monica, CA. Billed as a partnership between Crossroads and Flight Club, the original sneaker consignment store, the event will take place across two days (Oct 12-13) and will feature some of the top high school basketball talent in Southern California including one Bryce James.

That's right, LeBron James' son and Bronny's little brother will take part in the event with Sierra Canyon. The initial day of the event will consist of both showcase and tournament games. The following day will also include showcase and tournament games with a tournament winner being crowned in a championship game set for 8 p.m. PT.

In addition to Bryce James, the Flight Club Invitational will include a few notable standouts such as Alijah Arenas (son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas), Rutgers commit Angelino Mark, Harvard commit Douglas Langford, and St. Josephs commit Owen Verna.

Some other notable players set to participate include 2025 prospects Brayden Burries, EJ Vernon, Blake Davidson, Chris Nwuli and Camden Shaw, 2026 prospects Tajh Ariza, Jason Crowe Jr and 2027 prospects Jaylin Conrad and Gene Roebuck.

What's new this year is the addition of girls' showcase games. The two girls' showcase games will be held on the second day (Oct. 13) and will feature top players such as Sydney Douglas and Tatiana Griffin, Iowa commit Addie Deal, UCF commit Samari Bankhead, Rice commit Jordin Blackmon and top 2027 prospect Kaleena Smith.

If you want to attend, you can reserve your spot right here.

ClutchPoints' Involvement

ClutchPoints will provide “superlatives” for the Flight Club Invitational, including awards for the championship game MVP, the most clutch player, the best dunker and more. Additionally, ClutchPoints will cover the event from start to finish and produce exclusive video, social and editorial content throughout the weekend. Make sure you check back on all ClutchPoints platforms this weekend for more content!