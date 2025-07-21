It's been a disaster of a 2025 MLB season so far for the Atlanta Braves, who currently sit 12 games below the .500 mark ahead of Monday evening's series opener vs the San Francisco Giants. The Braves most recently dropped a home series against the New York Yankees despite winning the first game in blowout fashion and going up 7-2 in the second.

The good folks over at Liberty Media evidently thought that this would be the perfect time to hit the fanbase with some brutal news for those hoping to attend games in the future.

“The Braves are apparently raising A List season ticket pricing significantly for 2026, which I’m sure is going to go over super well,” reported Braves insider Scott Coleman of the Hammer Territory Podcast on X, formerly Twitter.

Fans on social media were outraged.

“Dropped mine last week. Tickets have (had) been in my family for over 30 years!” wrote one fan.

“And (they) will spend none of it on salary for notable free agents,” predicted another.

While this move technically only affects season ticket prices, it will surely have a trickle-down effect on the secondary market, where many fans buy their seats.

A brutal season in Atlanta

All told, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Atlanta Braves than they have so far in 2025.

The Braves stumbled out of the gates to an 0-7 start, and the injury returns of Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. haven't done much to stop the snowballing trainwreck that the season has become.

The Braves, once thought to be World Series contenders in 2025, are now widely expected to be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline, hoping to wring whatever value they can out of a roster that has performed well below expectations this season.

It's been a steady decline for the Braves organization since their 2021 World Series championship–in fact, Atlanta hasn't won a playoff series in the three-plus years since that accomplishment, and it's not looking like they're going to get the chance to break that drought this year.

With Brian Snitker expected to retire at the end of this season, it's possible that the Braves' dugout could look vastly different at this time next year.

In any case, Game 1 of the Braves vs Giants series is slated for shortly after 7:00 PM ET on Monday evening from Truist Park.