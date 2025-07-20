As the rumors continue to swirl around Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase, there seems to be an expectation on what his status will be ahead of the trade deadline. With the Guardians planning for the trade deadline, Clase has been a key name with interest from many teams, but the reality could be that he stays put.

Clase currently has 21 saves to go along with 44 strikeouts and a 2.86 ERA, as the latest reporting from Bob Nightengale of USA Today says that Cleveland is “telling teams” that the pathway is that they don't trade the 27-year-old pitcher.

“The Cleveland Guardians are telling teams they plan to keep closer Emanuel Clase, who still is under team control through 2028,” Nightengale wrote. “He’s eligible for salary arbitration one final time in 2026, and has club options for $10 million in 2027 and 2028.”

The one team that had interest in Clase was the Los Angeles Dodgers, as they are “scouring the market” for a closer, with the Guardians' right-hander being one of the names mentioned by Nightengale.

“It leaves the Dodgers scouring the market, talking with the Minnesota Twins about Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax of the Minnesota Twins, Bautista of the Baltimore Orioles, Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals, David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians,” Nightengale wrote.

Guardians' Emmanuel Clase has been a talking point ahead of deadline

This is no doubt a change as previous reports and rumors had the Guardians listening to offers on Clase, though it seemed to always be the expectation that the team wouldn't get rid of him, and even Cade Smith, according to Jon Heyman.

“Guardians are listening on relievers, including stars Smith and Clasé. Prices are understandably high. They are seen as not too likely to trade either top pen guy, and with MLB’s easiest closing schedule, they aren’t even a certain seller,” Heyman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Clase has shown himself to be one of the best relievers in the league over the past several seasons and is under contract through 2028 at a relatively cheap cost. Subsequently, if the team were to move on from him, it would take a huge return, as suggested by team beat reporter Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com.

“Clase has not had any significant arm problems. From 2022-24, he saved 133 games. The next most in the majors was Josh Hader (103). His career ERA dating back to 2019 (as a rookie with Texas) is 1.84,” Pluto wrote. “If the Guardians do trade Clase, they better receive a lot in return. Finding pitchers who can consistently close games at a high level for multiple seasons is a major challenge. Then add in Clase’s age (27), durability, and contract, and he is extremely valuable.”

At any rate, the Guardians are 47-50, which puts them currently second in the AL Central as the team finished the current series against the Athletics on Sunday afternoon.