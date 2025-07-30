The Miami Heat are trying to remake their roster into a postseason contender, but recently, they made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Off the court, it has been reported that the Miami Heat were robbed of millions of dollars' worth of sports memorabilia. Due to the amount of potential stolen memorabilia, it has tentatively been described as one of the biggest robberies of sports memorabilia in history.

Amin Elhassan, an NBA Insider for Meadowlark Media and DraftKings Network, first broke the story on the Dan LeBatard Show. He said that the heist included authenticated memorabilia worth millions of dollars and could be the largest one ever involving memorabilia. He also said that he heard that a Miami police officer and someone with ties to the NBA were among those involved.

Elhassan said it was “game-worn stuff that's been stolen and sold for at least 18 months, something like that.”

“Game-worn [NBA] Finals stuff, and this person was taking them and selling them both within the regular and black markets,” Elhassan said. “What red flags within the memorabilia committee is that you never see people with this much stuff, right? You might get a game-worn jersey, but to get a game-worn, full set, NBA Finals for multiple players?”

Now that this report is out there, the NBA and the Miami Heat have yet to comment on what happened, and the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's office has also yet to comment.

Still, Amin Elhassan clarified that jerseys belonging to players like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O'Neal, and Chris Bosh could be among those that were stolen. However, nothing has been confirmed about whether any of those players' jerseys were sold. It is confirmed that timeless pieces, such as NBA Finals jerseys, were stolen, and it was unclear to whom they belonged.

The Miami Heat have a rich history. They made the NBA Finals in 2006, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2020, and 2023 and won the title in 2006, 2012, and 2013.

The news of the heist is the latest in a string of drama surrounding the Miami Heat. Terry Rozier is also being investigated for a sports betting scandal. So it has been an eventful offseason in Miami.