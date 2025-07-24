It’s a fine display, the new Washington Commanders locker rooms. Also, Bobby Wagner said Terry McLaurin’s contract business belongs to McLaurin. So there’s the good of the lockers, and the bad of stalled contract negotiations. However, tipping the scales to the positive side was Von Miller’s defiant take on his ability to still destroy quarterbacks.

Miller said he can still get the job done after all of these years, according to espn.com.

“Let me rush, that's what I do,” Miller said. “I can still roll out of bed at 36 years old with my shoes on and rush the passer. (And) I can do that right when I wake up fresh out of sleep. I love rushing the passer.”

Commanders need help from edge rusher Von Miller

The Commanders signed Miller to a one-year deal worth $6.1 million. He could earn up to $10.5 million in incentives. They need Miller to finish games as the team ranked No. 30 in fourth-quarter sacks with just five.

Miller said he plans to win in Washington.

“This team is all about winning,” Miller said. “I'm all about winning. That's why I'm here is to win.”

Miller has 129.5 career sacks. He will be considered a starter along with Dorance Armstrong. But the Commanders will likely use him situationally. Jacob Martin, Deatrich Wise Jr., and Clelin Ferrell are also in the mix.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said he thinks Miller still has it.

“What I saw on tape, the quickness to beat somebody to the punch,” Quinn said. “And that's what pass rushing, the first part, has to be about. (It’s) about getting the offensive tackle back and feeling that stress. If you don't have that, it makes it difficult to put a lot of stress on a tackle.

“You have it, or you don't. You can see it. It's not hard to evaluate somebody that's got the ability to really jump off the spot.”

Miller said the ability to get the job done comes at game time.

“When I put the cleats on, when I get in my stance, I can just feel it, still twitchy,” Miller said. “Probably not as twitchy as I was before when I was 21 years old. That's just life.

“But I still got enough twitch to still go out here and do what I do and be effective in the game. I still feel like I have something to give to the game. The trick is you don't want to get kicked out the league. But you don't want to leave too early, either. I'm still in between that sweet spot, and I'm doing everything in my power to stay there.”