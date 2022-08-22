Genshin Impact: Everything We Know About Candace

HoYoverse officially unveiled Candace, a new playable character slated for Genshin Impact Version 3.1. Here’s everything we know about her.

Note that the information below were not released through official means unless stated otherwise. These are subject to changes and might not represent Candace when she releases. There might also be story spoilers, especially under the Lore section.

“Golden Vow” Candace

Firstly, Candace has been confirmed to be a Hydro character. Leaks supplement the other details, saying that she wields a Polearm and will be a 4 star character. She will become playable on Genshin Impact Version 3.1, which is scheduled to be on September 28.

If she does end up becoming a 4 star Hydro character, this will be the first time since Version 1.0 that we will get a new 5 star Hydro character. The only characters that match these criteria are Barbara and Xingqiu, both being release characters.

She uses the “Tall Lady” model, similar to Ningguang, Beidou, Raiden Shogun, among other characters. It’s currently unknown what her role in a party would be, but her Talents (see below) suggest that she will fill the role of Support, by buffing and/or providing shields.

It’s currently unknown whether she will get a Hangout Event in Version 3.1.

Candace Talents

Not much is known about Candace’s Talents, only that they have support-like traits.

Elemental Skill

Has 3 charge levels

Can generate a shield. The shield might be Hydro.

In data, similar to Diona, Beidou, Gorou, and Sara. This may denote a different behavior for tapping and holding the skill button.



Elemental Burst

Party-wide ATK Buff

Lore

An in-game dialogue mentioning Candace has been leaked:

“Everyone in the village is very friendly. It doesn’t matter if you’re a lost adventurer or an exiled researcher, we’re willing to take you in all the same. …Of course, you must have no malice toward the village. Otherwise, prepare to face the wrath of Candace. However, If you must go, you’d better find a reliable guide at Aaru Village which is situated on the edge of the desert. The people there are quite friendly. There also seems to be an abandoned medical facility up there which was sealed off by Akademiya”

This is consistent with her title “Guardian of Aaru Village.”

A leaker was asked about more details about her demeanor, and posted the following as a reply:

“She is cool, calm, collected, gentle and graceful. She will always help those found in need in/around her village, regardless of who they are, because protecting her village is her life’s work, and she’s content spending the rest of her life doing so. A playful sense of humor, which she often uses as a comfort to others. In fact she teases about being able to see the future (unsure if this is an actual ability, or just a joke to lighten the mood). A wise and nurturing pillar of the community. Those who pose a threat to said village meet swift, immediate consequences with no chance of mercy. Dehya and Candace are good friends”

A Candace voice line has also been leaked, pertaining to Dehya:

“We’ve known each other for some time now, she’s a pretty interesting person. Even though she’s an extremely strong warrior, she never misuses her power against others.”

Official Reveal and Description

HoYoverse has officially revealed Candace as a playable character in Version 3.1, including her character art and lore snippet:

“I once gave Candace some jewelry and told her to learn to enjoy life and find happiness outside of work. She replied that seeing the village in peace was enough to make her happy… Well, this guardian really has a unique way of enjoying life…”

— An exasperated comment from Dehya, the Flame-Mane.

Of red sands and glimmering gold, her vow to defend stands strong. ◆ Candace

◆ Golden Vow

◆ Guardian of Aaru Village

◆ Hydro

◆ Sagitta Scutum#GenshinImpact #Candace pic.twitter.com/ah8ioTehPi — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 22, 2022

“That Candace… is a true descendant of King Deshret!”

At a tavern in Sumeru City, a disheveled member of The Eremites exclaimed in fear.

The guardian with different-colored eyes has received the blessing of the gods and is able to summon a sandstorm that engulfs all enemies instantly.

A former member of the Treasure Hoarders, who recently claimed to have quit, added that Candace can also summon the power of the desert. Every grain of sand is her scout and no one can escape from her grasp.

But a young adventurer who was about to leave for the desert looked surprised. He replied that Miss Candace, the guardian of Aaru Village, was actually a gentle and caring person.

During a visit to Aaru Village, he had seen Miss Candace bring water and food to a hungry Treasure Hoarder, and arranged for another exhausted mercenary to rest in the guest room… In the eyes of this adventurer, “terrifying” is the last word one could use to describe this guardian…

Candace, who is far away in the Great Red Sand, was unaware of this little debate about her – although she doesn’t mind what people think about her.

As the guardian of Aaru Village, it is her duty to protect the peace of the village.

As long as they abide by the rules of Aaru Village, anyone can seek refuge here and receive the help they need.

As for those who violate the rules and commit atrocities in the village…

Candace will personally ensure that they never harm the village again.

