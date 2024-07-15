EvilVEvil is the latest power fantasy shooter, coming soon to a system near you. Here are the EvilVEvil release date, gameplay, story, and more.

EvilVEvil Release Date – July 16, 2024

EvilVEvil has all the elements of a first-person co-op shooter but augments you with extra vampire-like abilities so you can carve and bite through hordes of enemies. It releases on July 16, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. This comes after a short time in closed beta and a demo being available.

EvilVEvil is being developed and published by Toadman Interactive. Other games they worked on include Warhammer Vermintide 2: Chaos Wastes, Killing Floor: Calamity, Everquest, and DC Universe Online.

EvilVEvil Gameplay

This game is described as a “fast-paced first-person vampire shooter that rewards you for mowing through hordes of enemies without remorse.” You get to choose between a cast of vampires who have unique and powerful abilities. Some of them follow archetypes, like assassin, berserker, and arcanist – meaning choosing a different vampire will make you change your playstyle as well.

The characters can be upgraded to further enhance their strengths and cover up their weaknesses. To some extent, upgrading them can also change your playstyle.

There is also a wide array of weapons to choose from, too. These weapons can also be modded to make them stronger, such as explosive rounds or lifesteal.

The game supports co-op play, which allows up to two other players to join you in your evil-slaying deeds.

EvilVEvil Story

The story campaign follows vampires Mashaka, Victoria, and Leon as they unravel the sinister machinations of Zagreus’ fanatical followers. All the missions progress the narrative of the vampires closer to facing the “ultimate threat to humanity.” All the enemies you mow down? Those are Zagreus’ cultists.

EvilVEvil PC System Requirements

Note that 32-bit operating systems will not be supported by this game.

The minimum system requirements for EvilVEvil are:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) / Windows 11 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel i5-6600 (3.30GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 2400G (3.6 GHz)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 OR AMD Radeon RX 570

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 30 GB available space

The recommended system requirements are:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) / Windows 11 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel i7-9700K (3.70GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (4.2GHz)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / RTX 2060 OR AMD Radeon

RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 30 GB available space

