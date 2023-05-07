Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

Henry Cejudo has been getting a ton of hate after his loss at UFC 288, most recently from ex-Eagles tight end Clay Harbor. Henry Cejudo may be small in stature at 5’4″ and fights at 135 lbs but is an Olympic Gold Medalist in wrestling and a two-division UFC world champion in the flyweight and bantamweight divisions.

There are some people out there that truly believe they can beat a professionally trained fighter just because they are just the naturally larger person. That is exactly the thought process of Clay Harbor who believes his size would be the biggest factor as to why he would beat Henry Cejudo in a fight.

I think in a fight I would beat UFC champion Henry Cejudo. He’s 5’3” 130 pounds

I’m 6’4” 250 pounds There are weight classes for a reason! Give me your thoughts! #UFC https://t.co/fbHL42qQF0 — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) May 6, 2023

To be clear, Henry Cejudo is 5’4″ and fights at 135 lbs and even though he is small in stature he makes up in elite skills and athleticism. While it is certainly hard to fight someone who may be twice your size but fighting at an elite level against the best in the world would even the playing.

As we have seen time and time again that size isn’t everything so for Clay Harbor to think he can just come in with no prior training and beat someone of Cejudo’s caliber is straight blasphemy. If you don’t believe me take a look at Dustin Poirier grappling the World’s Strongest Man Brian Shaw. Shaw is 6’8″ and 441 lbs compared to Dustin Poirier who is 5’10” and fights at 155 lbs.

Dustin Poirier choked out four-time World's Strongest Man Brian Shaw 😳 (via shawstrength/IG) pic.twitter.com/D7jn0lvjih — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 19, 2021

It certainly would be interesting to even think about Clay Harbor stepping in a cage to have a fistfight with a trained professional let alone one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all time. If push comes to shove who would you pick to win a fight, Henry Cejudo or Clay Harbor?