Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz knows all about the pressure of playing in the biggest market in the country.

The local native — he's from Paterson, New Jersey — played a key role on the Giants' Super Bowl XLVI squad in 2011 as Eli Manning's favorite target. The former undrafted free agent receiver broke a franchise record with 1,536 receiving yards that season to go along with 82 receptions and nine receiving touchdowns.

Cruz spent seven years with the Giants and clinched a Second-Team All-Pro bid during the 2011 season along with a Pro Bowl berth during the 2012 season after posting 86 receptions for 1,092 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

However, the Giants have struggled to replicate that type of success in recent years. New York has won just one playoff game and have been to the postseason just twice since the 2011 season. Things got off to another rocky start in Week 1 when the Giants fell to the Minnesota Vikings, 28-6, at home. The loss was punctuated by Daniel Jones' two interceptions, with both turnovers occurring in the red zone.

The Giants looked better in their Week 2 showdown with their division rivals, the Washington Commanders. However, they still came up short, losing 21-18 despite not allowing a single touchdown.

While Jones has been the scapegoat for the Giants' struggles over the past two seasons, Cruz acknowledges that it's a possibility that New York makes a head coaching change with Brian Daboll if they go through another losing season.

“It's interesting, up until this point, we love coach Brian Daboll,” says Cruz in an interview with ClutchPoints on behalf of his partnership with Captain Morgan. “I think he provided a necessary spark, the players love him. He's a players coach that guys love but he also has that strong mentality to galvanize the guys, which I also love. But as you know in this league, it's what have you done for me lately? So I don't know. I think if he doesn't have a good year, if they don't have a year over .500 and potentially in the hunt (playoffs), I could see John Mara in the front office looking for a different head coach and looking for someone that can get them over the hump.”

Cruz acknowledges that it's been a “long time” since the Giants were relevant from a national perspective from the football masses. Cruz says the president and CEO of the Giants, John Mara, wants the team to be relevant in those conversations.

“It's been a long time since we've been in those relevant conversations from a football perspective,” says Cruz of the Giants' relevance. “I know John Mara wants to be in those conversations. He enjoys his team winning and competing for Super Bowls and I think he's trying to get back there as much as possible and the best way he can. If he feels like he needs to make a change at the head coaching position at the end of the year, I think he'll do so.”

Daboll had a major impact on the Giants in his first season with New York in 2022. He led the Giants to a surprising playoff appearance and playoff win — their first in 11 seasons — after going 4-13 during the previous season. That success led to Daboll winning the AP NFL Coach of the Year award.

However, the Giants fell back down to earth last season, going 6-11. It looks like New York will go through another tough year, especially considering they lost star running back Saquon Barkley in free agency to the Philadelphia Eagles.

We'll see if New York can bounce back in Week 3 when they face the Cleveland Browns on the road. If the Giants don't turn things around this season, Daboll could be on the hot seat entering the offseason.