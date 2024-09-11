The New York Giants’ 2024 season kicked off with a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. This left fans questioning what went wrong. After an offseason filled with high hopes and optimism, the Giants stumbled out of the gate, falling 28-6 in a game that could have set a positive tone for the season. Instead, costly mistakes, lackluster performances, and questionable decisions overshadowed any signs of progress. While it's only Week 1, the Giants are already at a crossroads. If they want to turn their season around, they’ll need to address the glaring issues that surfaced against Minnesota.

The Giants' Defeat

The Giants endured a frustrating home loss to the Vikings in their 2024 season opener, sparking widespread criticism. Much of the blame fell on quarterback Daniel Jones. He threw a costly pick-six and struggled throughout the game. Head coach Brian Daboll's questionable play-calling, combined with the team's lack of discipline, only worsened the situation. Disappointed fans began leaving the stadium well before the final whistle. This performance has already raised serious concerns about the Giants' trajectory. As such, changes could be on the horizon sooner than expected.

Here we'll look at the New York Giants players who are most to blame for their Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Coach Brian Daboll

For the second consecutive year, the Giants have kicked off their season with a humiliating loss. Coach Brian Daboll must shoulder a significant portion of the blame. Thankfully for the Giants, this one didn’t unfold under the bright lights of prime time.

Taking over offensive play-calling duties, Daboll’s performance felt eerily reminiscent of the Joe Judge era. The offensive strategy was questionable at best, with some decisions verging on outright disastrous. More troubling was the overall lack of preparation from his team. They were undisciplined, plagued by dropped passes, missed tackles, and blown assignments across the field. This lackluster showing reflects poorly on Daboll’s coaching. He surely deserves as much criticism for the loss as the players do.

Daniel Jones, QB

Regardless of Daniel Jones’ appearance, the fans’ patience is wearing thin, and the pressure is mounting. Although the poor offensive play-calling, miscommunication with receivers, and subpar offensive line play certainly contributed to his struggles, Jones did little to lift his team out of the mire. He made several questionable decisions, missed wide-open targets, threw an ill-advised pick-six, and failed to create any advantage with his legs. He must quickly turn things around, as time is running out.

Jones’ two interceptions were merely a symptom of a larger issue. One came on a desperate fourth-down throw where he had no choice but to launch it. Another -— the devastating pick-six -— was telegraphed by a poorly executed formation.

Jones’ overall play was shaky and uncertain. Sure, he scrambled a few times. However, he either ran himself into sacks or eliminated opportunities by bailing on plays prematurely. His hesitancy was evident. Was he afraid to take shots downfield? It's hard to say, but he missed open receivers and later admitted he needs to maintain better balance. This means he was watching the pass rush and flinching. Jones’ failure to stand tall could signal a troubling season ahead for the Giants.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB

Given the defensive talent around him, including the presence of Dexter Lawrence and newly acquired Brian Burns, expectations for Kayvon Thibodeaux were sky-high. Yet, instead of dominating, he was nearly invisible. He even had a costly third-down penalty that led to points for the Vikings. Thibodeaux’s lack of impact was so glaring that he found himself benched in favor of Azeez Ojulari midway through the third quarter. His final stat line — just one QB hit — was a disappointing outcome for a player expected to take the next step as a defensive force.

Offensive Line

Fans did not like the offensive line’s performance. They had a really miserable showing. Recall that Jones was sacked five times and hit on 12 other occasions. Yes, some of the blame can be attributed to Jones’ indecisiveness. However, the offensive line simply couldn’t figure out how to counter Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ schemes. Vikings pass rushers routinely flew at Jones unchallenged, leaving him with little time to make plays.

In the run game, the Giants fared no better. The only rushing play longer than seven yards was an awkward 14-yard scramble by Wan'Dale Robinson. It was on a backward pass gone wrong that ended up being credited as a running play. That one play sums up the disarray of the Giants' offensive line throughout the game.

Looking Ahead

In summary, the Giants’ Week 1 loss to the Vikings highlighted critical weaknesses at every level—coaching, quarterback play, pass protection, and defensive discipline. If these issues aren’t addressed quickly, this season could spiral out of control for New York.