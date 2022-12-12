By XC Enriquez · 3 min read

Excel Esports reached playoffs for the first time this year, but they want to achieve more. Excel’s LoL roster is rebuilt for even greater highs in the 2023 season.

They pick up a veteran and LEC champion, reunite him with his old jungler, and also a star support. Things are looking up for Excel this coming year, but will this team perform as well as expected?

Excel Esports LoL LEC 2023 Roster

The below roster has been confirmed via the official LEC 2023 Roster announcement by Excel Esports.

Top Lane

Fresh off of his LEC championship, Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu left Rogue to be a part of Excel Esports. Not only did he and the rest of Rogue win the LEC Summer 2022 split, but they were also the only LEC and Western team to make it out of the Group Stage this past Worlds 2022. Odoamne is already considered a veteran in the league, having played since 2013.

He will be replacing Finn “Finn” Wiestål, who has found a new home in Astralis.

Jungle

Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir, previously jungler for Astralis, will also be joining Excel. This signing reunites the Romanian jungler with his fellow countryman and former teammate Odoamne. It seems Xerxe was a highly contested player, since Team Heretics was interested in him, too. Astralis also expressed their desire to keep Xerxe, but he is XL after a verbal agreement between the two parties was reportedly reached early November.

Xerxe will take the vacated spot of Mark “Markoon” van Woensel, who has been rumored to be playing under SK Gaming for the upcoming year.

Mid Lane

Following the loss of Misfits Gaming’s LEC spot, their French mid laner Vincent “Vetheo” Berrié is Excel-bound. He played for Misfits for two years, but during his time the organization failed to make any notable achievements. Despite this, Vetheo is considered a skilled mid laner, and people may still place him as a top five mid laner in the region. For next year, Vetheo will be playing under XL.

Erlend Våtevik “nukeduck” Holm, XL’s previous mid laner, was reportedly unable to find a team for the upcoming season and hence will not compete in the LEC. He has been announced as an assistant coach for 100 Thieves, over in the LCS.

Bot Lane

Patrik “Patrik” Jírů is the only player from Excel Esports’ 2022 roster that will be staying. According to the Global Contract Database, Patrik’s contract with the org does not expire until after the 2023 season. He’s already the team’s longest staying player, having played under the Excel Esports banner since December 2019.

Support

Much can be said about Raphaël “Targamas” Crabbé, who played for G2 Esports for the past year. From his time in Karmine Corp in the LFL, Targamas has been one of the top support players. On his last tournament under KCorp, they played against Misfits Premier in the LFL 2021 Finals but lost after a five-game series. After this, he went on to join G2, where he won the Spring 2022 championship. In the Mid-Season Invitational earlier this year, they made a Semifinals exit after being swept by T1. Unfortunately for G2, their Summer did not go so well. They lost the Summer 2022 championship to Rogue and failed to make it out of the Group Stage in Worlds 2022. This, however, does not change the fact that Targamas is a massive pickup for Excel, and will surely be viewed by many as such.

He will be replacing Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle who will go back to his old home back in G2 Esports.