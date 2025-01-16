Phoenix Suns shooting guard Bradley Beal echoes one phrase before every media availability, press conference, or any opportunity to speak with reporters.

“Praise my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

However, the phrase is not simply one to look flashy or to be in touch with an audience. However, his faith is a lifestyle and is one that has changed since landing in the Valley.

“It's definitely grown for sure,” Beal told ClutchPoints after Sunday's win. “Being in a new environment, new situation, you have an idea of what you would like it to be, and obviously, God has his plan and what life is really like for you. I think it was just kind of a big whirlwind, just getting back into the word.”

His faith has tested him in more ways than one. After being with the Washington Wizards for ten seasons, Beal was traded to the Suns during the 2023 offseason. Although he had a no-trade clause, Beal wanted to be in Phoenix. But even with the trade, it presented a new challenge.

After previously being the top scorer and player for years, Beal had to take a backseat. Playing alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker made that thought come to realization. Throughout his first season in the Valley, there were new obstacles, too, as the team had no real point guard, as it shifted between Booker and Beal.

Not to mention, the former All-Star played more off of Durant and Booker. The 49-33 record looked better on paper than it was. The Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in four games in the first round of the playoffs. Following that season, many questions arose. Would Phoenix break up the Big 3? Could there be sustained success? Was it a coaching issue?

How did Bradley Beal grow his faith?

While management vowed to keep them all together, soon after the abrupt playoff exit, Phoenix fired its head coach, Frank Vogel. The first-year head coach had a quick exit. However, the Suns immediately hired Mike Budenholzer. The offensive mastermind guided the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2021 NBA title, which coincidentally was against Phoenix.

During the offseason, though, Beal took some time to be by himself. He reflected and sat in the countless takes being posted to social media. Many attacked him for making $50 million and not producing in the playoffs. After months of waiting, the Suns' media day arrived. Beal took to the podium with a big, bright smile. He frequently talked during that time about regaining his joy.

Beal elaborated more on how, specifically, his time with God helped him gain a clear view of what was going on.

“Getting back into just living day by day,” Beal said. “Taking adverse moments and high moments and still relying on him. A lot of times, when we have success, we get high. We have our highs and we stopped communicating with him. We run back to him when we need him the most. I think it's just kind of staying even-keeled.”

The former No. 3 overall pick has been tested, and then some in the 2024-25 season. For starters, he's missed ten games. It's altered the chemistry on the floor with him and his teammates. Still, it wasn't the most shocking piece of news he would receive.

After the New Year, the Suns announced that Beal was being benched. Reactions flew in from every direction. Some agreed with the move, some disagreed, and others continually poked fun at the guard. He was the center of media attention throughout Phoenix's brief three-game road trip.

Bradley Beal's faith is essential for the Suns

When the team came back to Arizona, the local media echoed those same questions. There was a level of patience within Beal that few others could have mustered. Since his benching, Beal has been honest and transparent and has consistently stated that the situation is out of his control. For instance, Beal referenced 1 Corinthians 15:58, which is from the New Testament of the Bible.

He said after Thursday's game, “I’m big in faith. For those who are big in faith with me, 1 Corinthians 15:58. That’s what got me through it. Don't get wavered, man.”

Furthermore, Beal's staying even-keeled is attributed to his belief in God and what the Bible says.

“I try to pride myself on that,” Beal said. “Not being too high, not being too low, and always kind of leaning on him and his word. Stuff I would throw out to my teammates, our travels, and everything like that. It just keeps giving me my doses throughout the day.”

Despite adversity, Bradley Beal has kept his faith

Still, even the most patient man loses a bit of it when times grow daunting, especially considering the uncertainty of his role with the Suns. Consistently being asked about the benching, his future, and trade rumors has to be exhausting, but Beal reminded fans that at the end of the day, even the most faithful person is human.

“We're not perfect, we're human beings,” Beal said. “I can say over the summer, I wasn't in limbo, but just kind of being to myself more than anything. The biggest realization that the word smacks me in the face with, is I can't control everything. That is my biggest lesson, that's probably my biggest Achilles heel in a lot of ways.

“I try to control, I want to control everything, I want to control the outcome. I want to be impactful, but sometimes it's not my call. So, it's been a blessing.”

Beal's faith doesn't mean that the constant attention, uncertainty, and worry will go away. However, it provides him with a level of tranquility that's inexplainable to comprehend, unless one experiences it themselves.