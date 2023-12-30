The Celtics rookie spoke about getting called up to the NBA.

For NBA players, scoring their first career points is a special moment. There's nothing like getting into a game and being able to make an impact, especially when that's what players have been working towards their entire lives. For Boston Celtics rookie Drew Peterson, that moment came a couple days before Christmas against the Los Angeles Clippers.

With the Celtics comfortably ahead in the fourth quarter, Joe Mazzulla emptied the bench which included Peterson. It was his first NBA minutes and with a little over a minute to go, Peterson spotted up at the arc, caught a pass from Lamar Stevens, a buried a three-point shot for his first career points. It was the culmination of what had been a hectic week for him.

“It's surreal, at this time last week I was in the G League in a different spot,” Peterson told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “It's been a whirlwind of a week, but it's great that my coaches trusted me out there and put me in.”

It was a different spot indeed for Drew Peterson. He began the 2022-23 season in the G League playing for the Sioux Falls Skyforce the affiliate of the Miami Heat. Peterson played for the Heat during NBA Summer League and was in camp with the team. He was one of their final cuts though before the start of the season and he made his way to Sioux Falls.

It was there that he appeared on the radar of the Celtics. They signed him to a two-way contract on Dec. 13. John Karalis of The Boston Sports Journal reported that the Heat coaching staff had been high on Peterson's NBA potential. The Heat scouting department has long been one of the best in the NBA.

Peterson knew the Celtics had been monitoring his play, but now that the call-up has happened, he hasn't quite had much time yet to process it all.

“It was something where I knew there was interest, but I kind of kept my head down and kept trying to take care of business on the court until something like that was going to happen,” Peterson said. “It's something where I haven't really had time to sit down an think about. I've been going place to place so much, back and forth between Orlando, Maine, Boston, here. I'm looking to really having some time to think about stuff, but it's been surreal so far.”

When the Celtics initially signed Drew Peterson, they immediately assigned him to their own G League affiliate the Maine Celtics. They had qualified for the G League Winter Showcase in Orlando and Peterson joined the team during that run. He suited up in four games for Maine, but prior to that he played 13 games for Sioux Falls.

In total, Peterson has appeared in 17 G League games this season. He averaged 14.7 points per game, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists on shooting splits of 51.1 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from three-point range and 89.5 percent from the free-throw line.

The G League has grown in recent seasons and it's become a place where younger NBA players can get valuable live game reps as opposed to just sitting on the bench with their NBA team. For Peterson, it was definitely a place where he gained valuable experience before signing with the Celtics.

“Especially transitioning from college to the pros, you kind of get used to the pace of play, the spacing, the kind of style and all that stuff. It's something where you learn a lot and it helped me develop,” Peterson said. “I had a great 13 games with Sioux Falls, and then obviously coming out with Maine. So it's a great place to kind of get used to how the style of play works.”

To this point, the win against the Clippers was the only game that Peterson has played in for the Celtics so far. He knocked down the only shot he took, the three-pointer, and he dished out an assist. Both of those stats are precisely why he was on NBA radars following his college career.

Peterson is a big wing who can play multiple positions. He has the size of a forward with the ball-handling and playmaking of a guard. He's a consistent three-point threat. Over the span of five seasons between Rice and USC, he shot 35.8 percent from the three-point line and dished out 3.1 assists. His final season at USC he averaged a career-best 4.3 assists.

On a two-way contract, Drew Peterson is limited to up to 50 games for the Celtics while not being eligible to play in the playoffs unless his contract is converted to a standard deal. It's not uncommon though for two-way players to see minutes throughout the grind of an 82-game season. Peterson is confident that if his number does get called at any point, he will be able to contribute.

“I try and do a little bit of everything. Trying to dribble, pass, shoot, rebound, defend, just whatever the team may need,” Peterson said. “I like to be a little bit of a connecting piece and versatile guy so anything the team may need.”

This season, the Celtics have emerged as one of the top contenders, perhaps the top contender, to win the NBA title. They currently hold the best record in the NBA at 25-6 and are a game and a half ahead of the second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Celtics championship chances are something that Peterson is certainly aware of. When speaking about his goals for this season, that's definitely at the forefront.

“A championship for the Celtics, that's all about us winning and all that stuff,” Peterson said. “I'm going to help in any way I can whether that be supporting or contributing, whatever that looks like. Whatever I can do to help that happen.”