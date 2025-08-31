Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown and a local assistant principal's 1-on-1 went viral for what transpired between the two. While the Celtics are reportedly not done making offseason moves amidst the end of a busy summer, Wheeler High School students cheered when their assistant principal, Barry Bowdre Jr. stole the ball from the 2024 Finals MVP. However, Brown quickly returned the favor after regaining possession.

Brown dunked on Bowdre Jr., who's also the Athletic Director at Wheeler High, which received a louder ovation by students in attendance, per Bowdre Jr.'s X, formerly Twitter.

“From playing a lil defense defense to getting dunked on….life comes atcha fast,” Bowdre Jr. said.

From playing a lil defense defense to getting dunked on….life comes atcha fast

Upon review, Brown's first step past Bowdre Jr. created more than enough space that the high school's athletic director was never going to make up but he tried anyway, and it led to him ending up on a poster. Still, stealing the ball from an NBA All-Star is something to brag about, even though, no one will forget what happened shortly afterwards.

Exec makes Celtics playoff guarantee amid Jayson Tatum injury

Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum's ruptured Achilles injury in last year's Eastern Conference semifinals series against the New York Knicks set dominos in motion for drastic changes to the 2024 championship squad. The front office deemed a Tatum-less Celtics unworthy of staying in the second apron and the tax penalties that come with it, thus Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis were both traded while veteran Al Horford is expected to sign with a new team.

Still, an anonymous front office executive says Celtics can still compete with All-Star Jaylen Brown leading the ship. While the implications of the dreaded second apron forced the team to sell key players who helped bring home a title, the Celtics executive is confident his team will remain competitive in 2025-26, he said, per Spotrac's Keith Smith.

“We’ll be good,” the executive stated. “We’ll be a playoff team, but…you know. [The second apron] will come for every team that lands where we did. You can’t be over the second apron and not a title contender. It’s just poor management for both the short- and long-term. The frozen pick and pick dropping stuff is real.”

After undergoing right knee surgery, Brown will be available for training camp.