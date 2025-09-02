The Boston Celtics experienced a lot of change this summer, with trades, free agent departures, and new ownership significantly altering the franchise. But through all the offseason shakeup, Celtics guard Derrick White has remained, and so has his love for Boston.

The former San Antonio Spur wasn't totally prepared to come to Beantown when he was moved at the trade deadline in 2022, yet he has since called the sports-crazed city his home. White literally put his money where his mouth is too, agreeing to a four-year, $125.9 million extension with the Celtics early in the 2024 offseason.

While negotiating contracts can often be contentious in today's NBA, White said the process behind his sizable extension was straightforward, via the “White Noise Podcast.”

“[It] was much, much more relaxed,” he described. “I didn't want to play nowhere else. Like, I wanted to be in Boston. I said that—I've always said that. And so it was pretty simple.”

It's easy to see why White has loved playing for the C's. Since donning the green and white, he's appeared in two NBA Finals, won an NBA title, and even taken home an Olympic gold medal.

“I was super excited just to stay in Boston, to continue to be a Celtic, hopefully do great things in Boston,” he said. “More years in Boston: this is what I want; this is what my family wants. So Boston has been good. My kids were born in Boston. I kind of developed as a player in Boston, and that's really what it was about, ‘Where do I want to be? What's going to make me happy?' And I knew that was going to be in Boston…I love it in Boston.”

Derrick White's development with Celtics

White truly has developed in Boston, going from an average 3-point shooter to a real threat from beyond the arc. Just last season, the former first-round pick averaged a career-high 16.4 points per game while shooting over 38% from deep. He then averaged a playoff career-high of 18.8 points per outing, becoming the Green Team's third-leading scorer during that 11-game run.

In less than two months, the Celtics needed White to be Boston's second-leading scorer as Celtics star Jayson Tatum is out indefinitely as he rehabs from a ruptured Achilles. 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown should take over as the primary offensive option, yet he'll need some help during a lengthy regular season in which the Celtics will likely struggle.

Despite winning more than 60 games in each of the last two seasons, Vegas generally thinks the C's won't even surpass 50 wins during the 2025-26 campaign. They don't have a solidified starting five and are missing multiple key players from last year, including two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday and 7-footer Kristaps Porzingis.

The Celtics will have White though, and they can count on him for at least the foreseeable future.